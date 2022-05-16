A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has chided the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for running the country aground.

Hayatu-Deen said Nigeria needs rapid intervention to prevent it from sliding off the cliff, and noted that there is an urgent need to tackle the country’s national security.

Speaking while on a consultation visit to delegates of the party in Ondo State ahead of the presidential primaries of the PDP, he disclosed that he has garnered enough experience in his long years of service in the public sector and corporate world.

Hayatu-Deen stated that he is in good stead to handle with ease all the problems presently confronting the country. While lamenting that he has never witnessed how the country had been divided under APC, he said, “Since I was born, I have never seen a time like this in the country. A moment of enormous grief, turbulence and trepidation. The country is divided.”

He further stated that “Everywhere in the country has been gaslighted and everywhere is burning due to hunger, ignorance, deprivation, destruction of lives and property.

“I’m highly qualified. I have the intellectual skills, I do have substantive experience both in the public space, in the private sector and in civil society.

“Every nation depending on the circumstances in history, its time and periled condition require a particular kind of leader that is most suited for the moment.

“For a country that is so rich in energy resources and hydropower that God has given us, in gas, we are sitting on an enormous reserve of gas in this country we have no business whatsoever facing the kind of energy crisis that we are facing.”

Hayatu-Deen, who revealed that he became the group managing director and chief executive of New Nigeria Development Company, which had a portfolio of 145 companies when he was 30, said he has the necessary expertise to rule Nigeria successfully.

“I believe I have sophisticated education and a sophisticated worldview. I clearly understand success stories, the kind of things that make certain countries great and successful and those that are not able to make it as successful countries.

“Beyond that, I know these countries very well and my background as an economist has given me a very broad and deep understanding of the kind of ills that is afflicting this particular society.

“I believe that Nigeria’s greater days are yet to come because I believe in the power of human capital and the power of education and to keep our citizens very heavy and very robust.

“Also, very importantly, there is a great need to tackle our national security, energy and climate crisis. I have what it takes to address these problems headlong if I’m fortunate to be elected president of this country in 2023.”