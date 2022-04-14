National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said Nigeria needs a courageous leader like him to effect drastic changes and reposition the country for economic growth and rapid development.

Tinubu who spoke at one-day parley between current speakers and deputy speakers of the APC led states with the theme: ‘The Legislature, Changing times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey’ hosted by Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa described himself as that man Nigeria needs urgently to take charge of the wheel of progress.

According to Tinubu, Nigerians have the focus and boldness but doesn’t know how to run the race and take charge of the wheel of progress, adding that ,’’development of the country is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again.

“Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. Nigeria needs drastic courageous changes that will bring revenue and I am that courageous one it needs. I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me. I want to bring same to bear as president of Nigeria. Accelerating development of our nation is about thinking and doing, and I am ready to do that again because I am a thinker and doer.

“I want to become president legitimately through the ballot but I reserve the right to brag. I started my teething age of politics in the Senate; I was the youngest and I did well. I am well educated, sound, brilliant, vibrant, and one of the best alumni of the Chicago State University. I was a student-tutor and one of the most sought-after graduates after school as I had five job offers even before graduation.

“In the face of tyranny and all odds, I have survived, stood and fought for democracy, survived exile, lived without family, while financing other pro-democracy groups. I have contributed to sustain Nigeria’s democracy more than any other person. I am a very passionate being. I have contributed immensely more than any other person contesting today. I equally have it better when it comes to legislative experience, I am married to a senator and have allowed her practice her religion well.”

Tinubu, who appealed to the lawmakers to back his ambition, added: “I am pushing and requesting for your support to be elected president of Nigeria in 2023. I am begging you to do me a favour so I can do Nigeria a favour. No one should leave here without a commitment to vote for me as a delegate. It is a very challenging time and we need to decide it right. I did not take any appointment so that I can assert my position.

“How many of my fellow contenders have my experience as governor, even of a governor, my caliber? I am the first governor to grant autonomy to the House of Assembly even as I am knowledgeable in legislative duties. I survived non-allocation of local government funds in Lagos, functioned and created jobs. We made progress out of adversity. Revenue generation, not allocation, has made Lagos the number one economy in Africa.

“Nigeria should not be an index of poverty, frustration, banditry, hooliganism, and the likes, but a country that we will all be proud of. We need to get it right.

“Nigeria needs me even as I need Nigeria. I will be a good example. I have the can-do spirit, I am confident, and I have never lost an election. I was raised to be courageous and this has been working for me.

“We can change the fortune of this country without giving excuses. I have demonstrated it in Lagos, and though people talk about traffic, but I tell you that if there is no good economy, there won’t be traffic.

“We can rebuild this nation, reverse the carnage, but you need the visioner. I am the best visioner available and so I plead with you to decide well on who the APC candidate will be.”