The non-government group known as BE A BUILDER OF SECURE NATION has said that Nigeria needs to do more in entrenching proper democratic procedures and the rule of law.

In a statement signed by Halima Bukar, Muktar Muhammad Abdurrahman, Lawal Ahmad and Ekoja Godwin made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, the group said the current situation in Nigeria could best be described as a state of irony, with the current set of leaders and rules which are continuously bent and broken by the elite.

The statement read, “The irony best describes the action of our executives who debunk proper political procedures and embrace corruption.

“They puffed-up bravery of our armed forces which demonstrate their prowess on streets against unarmed military civilians while sponsored bandits and terrorists who take over the towns and cities is also another bitter irony. Likewise, the attitude of the general populace in condemning the virtuous while elevating the sly criminals is another sour satire.

“For years now, it has become clear that the Nigerian system of governance is more or less a joke, as its democracy neither gives power or liberty to the people. The innocent civilians are being blatantly denied their human rights, while those in power keep enriching themselves, safe from the commotion and starvation the masses are suffering from.”

The group said in Nigeria when the masses decide to unite and stand against injustice and oppression by having peaceful protests, they are chased off the streets with bullets by security personnel who don’t have the guts to go to real battlegrounds.

“It could be a conspiracy though, and the hunter might as well be the same as the hunted in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

“As for the workers who embark on strikes, they’re threatened with ‘No-Work-No-Pay’ or even dismissal. Therefore, it’s becoming even harder to express grievances and having freedom of expression even though it’s supposed to be a ‘democratic’ government,” the group added.