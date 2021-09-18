An optometrist, Prof Candy Ahuama, has called for a national eye and orientation policy to reduce vision impairment and blindness.

Ahuama stated this while delivering the 59th inaugural lecture of the Abia State University Uturu (ABSU), adding that the policy would reduce economic burden of blindness.

Speaking on the topic; “Functional Vision for Coordinated Human Activities: The Eyes Have It,” he also called for a national health bill for engagement and integration of all allied health care professionals.

The chairman and vice chancellor of the university, Professor Onyemachi Ogbulu, commended Ahuama for promoting the importance of the eye as an integral part of the body.

Ogbulu, who maintained that the university under his leadership would continue to expand its academic frontiers, advised members of the university community to be security conscious always.

He thanked the governor and visitor to the university, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, for his unwavering support for the university, especially on the accreditation of some programmes.

Similarly, the director, Research and Publication, Professor Victor Nwaugo, commended Ahuama for properly educating the people on the importance of the eyes as not only for vision but coordinating human activities.

Highlights of the occasion included admittance of Ahuama into the hall of “Distinguished Professors” of the university.