The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that Nigeria needs prayers to overcome its current challenges.

Speaking on Sunday at the First Session of the 5th Synod of the Diocese of Sapele (Anglican Communion), Okpe Archdeaconry, Senator Omo-Agege called on Nigerians not to despair over the challenges confronting the nation.

According to a statement by Omo-Agege’s media adviser, Yomi Odunuga, the event, which held at St. John’s Anglican Church, Orerokpe, Delta State, was graced by the governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; the lawmaker representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Rev. Francis Waive; former Commissioner for Housing, Chief Paulinus Akpeki; Chief of Staff to the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, among others

Speaking on the theme, “The Lord is my Strength and Stronghold”, the Deputy President of the Senate urged the church to continue to pray for the country.

“We need the intervention of the church, we need prayers for this country. We are nothing without God. No matter what we do, if we don’t have the blessings and anointing of God, it is to no avail.

“I want to urge the church to continue to pray for Nigeria. There is a lot more that we need to do to protect our citizens,” he said.

In his homily, the Anglican Bishop, Diocese of Lagos, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, enjoined Nigerians not to lose hope but to have faith in God for solutions to their problems.

Quoting from the Bible’s Books of Psalm 46:1-7; 27:1; 21:6; 16:11; Isaiah 26:3 and John 16:33, the guest preacher assured that Jesus Christ has not changed from caring and loving his followers.

According to him, the Church has become the last hope of the hopeless. He enjoined the church to preach hope to their followers to bring them back to the society.

God’s presence, according to the cleric, brings joy, spiritual growth, healing, divine protection and it helps to fulfill our destiny.

On his part, the chief host and Bishop of Sapele Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Blessing Erifeta, noted that as long as there are challenges and problems facing the people, churches would continue to proliferate in order to give hope to the people.