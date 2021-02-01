Executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Professor Sulieman Bogoro has tasked universities to engage in problem-solving research and build a knowledge-based economy to ensure global competitiveness.

Bogoro, who spoke as a guest lecturer at the Catholic Veritas University’s 9th convocation ceremony at the weekend, stressed the important roles of universities as leaders of research in every part of the world.

Speaking on the topic, “Forging partnerships in the triple helix model and drive for the institutionalisation of R&D for the sustainability of Nigeria’s knowledge economy,” Bogoro appreciated the fast growing rate of the university, enlisting their supports for the paradigm shift.

He said, “We cannot afford to lose our graduates to the different form of social vices that can be mitigated through R&D interventions. The quality of life of a typical Nigerian can be improved through quality nutrition and health services which only R&D outcomes can guarantee.

“Today investment in R&D is tomorrow’s sustainable revenue for the investing nation. We cannot afford to waste more time for reinventing the wheels when we can leverage on innovations across the globe to fast-track development. May I congratulate the graduating students on this feat achieved and also use this opportunity to invite them to join hands in developing Nigeria’s knowledge economy.

“The obvious reality is that nations across the world are closing borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic with underlying economic reasons. We must fix Nigeria by adding value to our natural resources for global competitiveness and a sustainable knowledge economy.”

“Going forward, it is inescapable for Nigeria, the expected emergence of National R&D Foundation which will represent Nigeria’s informed strategy for competitiveness in the global knowledge economy of the 21st century.”

Accordingly, he stressed the need for higher educational institutions

to harness their strengths through collaboration, using models of

linkages and partnerships to create the required atmosphere for the

evolution of new knowledge. “New knowledge can only be developed and

established in an environment that allows the freedom of academic

thought and cross fertilization of ideas for innovation,” he added.

Bogoro, who further noted Nigeria’s economy is among the top 25

economies in the world said the country is getting there gradually.

He said, “But more importantly, we know that Nigeria is the largest economy in

Africa with the highest GDP. But somebody will say and so what?

“Unless the size of our GDP impacts on the citizens and gradually we

lower the inequality gap between the rich and the poor and put smiles

on the faces of every Nigerian going forward, the purpose of having

the largest economy by size of GDP will be meaningless,” he noted.

He said that since the country’s independence, Nigerian universities

had emphasised teaching at the expense of research, saying most of the

researches carried out in universities were for the purpose of

acquiring degrees and not solving the nation’s socio-economic

problems.

According to him, part of the problem was because there had not been

adequate commitment of funds into research and development in the

country and that partly accounted for the failure of research in the

country.

He noted in spite of periodical increase in national research fund

from N5 billion to N8.5 billion in 2021, the funds were still grossly

inadequate while canvassing for the establishment of a National

Research and Development Foundation in the country.

On his part, chancellor of the university Rev Ignatius Kaigama said

that the university would continue to train students and equip them to

develop self-confidence and become employers of labour, urging the

graduands to remain focused and make the institution proud in their

various fields of endeavor.

Kaigama also called on the federal government to start giving youths

chance to express their leadership skills in governance.

“Recent events in our country show that there is urgent need to expand

the political space and allow our youths to be more involved in

decision making.

“Of what use is education which after acquiring it, you cannot have

the opportunity to participate and contribute in the governance of the

society? Over time, we have recycled the same personnel in government

in Nigeria; it is the right time now to give out youths a chance to

express their leadership skills,” the spiritual father said.

LEADERSHIP reports that 421 students of various fields of studies

graduated from the university, out of which 32 made First Class.