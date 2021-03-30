The South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Kim Young Chae in this interview with Bukola Ogunsina, stresses on the importance and need for Nigeria to engage regional and international cooperation to fight the present insecurities, among other issues.

Starting your duties as South Korea’s Ambassador to Nigeria, what are your thoughts on the country?

This is my third posting to Africa, I was in South Africa and in Libya. It is my great pleasure to serve in the biggest country on the African continent. Everybody knows that Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa. Nigeria is a superpower, diplomatically speaking. It has great potential to be an economic superpower as well. The country has produced a Nobel prize in literature, so it’s quite remarkable. There’s also the Nollywood film industry, entertainment. There is huge potential for those. Culturally speaking, Nigeria is also strong on the global stage, South Korea takes Nigeria very seriously.

In Nigeria, we have five South Korean government agencies: the South Korean Embassy, the South Korean Cultural Centre, KOICA, a development agency, the South Korean Consulate and the Korea Trade -Investment Promotion Agency, called KOTRA. Nigeria is the only country in which South Korea maintains five government agencies. This shows that we place great importance on Nigeria.

South Korea and Nigeria share similar geographical features. For example, they have mountainous regions. How do you protect your borders, and fight insecurity?

It’s a good question considering the current situation in Nigeria. We see in the newspapers and televisions a lot of security problems like; Boko Haram, banditry, farmers/herders conflict and school children kidnappings etc. so, I understand that the average Nigerian citizen is worried about the security situation. In South Korea, we have about 70 per cent of mountains on our sizable land, this used to be a challenge for us, but now in terms of maintaining borders we are quite safe. In diplomacy there is a saying, ‘You can change your friend, but you cannot change your neighbours.’ Again, we have another saying that, ‘Good neighbours make you a good person.’ So, neighbouring countries are crucially important.

Nigeria’s security concern is closely related with its neighbouring countries. That’s why we need regional cooperation like ECOWAS and AU. Nigeria cannot solve its security problems alone, Nigeria needs to have regional cooperation and international cooperation to handle terrorism, the small arms trade etc. As such, we need to have a strong regional cooperation where Nigeria is concerned, ECOWAS based Cooperation, AU based cooperation and global cooperation. And I’m happy that South Korea is a part of that effort.

Can you tell us what the current trade volume is between both countries and how you intend to improve South Korean trade and investment in Nigeria?

It used to be around 2 billion dollars, but during the last couple of years our trade volume has actually decreased. Currently it’s around 1.3 billion US dollars. Probably because of the pandemic and low price of oil and gas. This has affected the Nigerian economy negatively, the decreasing price of oil and gas. So, I’m guessing this has affected our trade in a negative way. South Korea is a global superpower in many areas. We are very strong in automobile, in the manufacturing sector and Nigeria is the biggest consumer market in Africa. Naturally as Ambassador, it’s my job to promote South Korea’s export to Nigeria.

We have several pending treaties which help South Korean companies come here to do businesses. Treaties like double taxation avoidance. Companies come here and then they need to pay tax to South Korea and Nigeria. This affects them negatively. In several countries there are bilateral treaties, for example, South Korea-Nigeria, South Korea-Egypt bilateral treaties, in order to prevent companies from paying taxes twice.

This kind of legal arrangement will help South Korean companies come here and do business more. Of course I want to see more Nigerian export to South Korea. In South Korea we have about 50 million people, but we have a sizable consumer market especially in agriculture and raw materials.

We need to know the market in order to export. As an ambassador, I will try my best to facilitate these kinds of interactions, so that private companies can export and import, not just the government. We have to encourage private sector exchanges. There’s a need to constantly look at the market, in that way we can increase trade and investment. We also presently have about 20 South Korean companies in Nigeria. I want to see more South Korean companies invest in Nigeria.

Are there presently any agricultural projects between both countries?

To change a countryside is not easy and takes a lot of effort and time to transform. But South Korea is quite successful in transforming its agricultural sector and in order to share these experiences, we have some projects in Katsina and Niger State regarding rice cultivation. For example, we have a sort of trilateral cooperation. Katsina State, Dangote Group and Korean Rural Development Organisation. In agriculture, we need to know the technology, how to raise rice paddies efficiently. In the same size of field, some farmers produce five tons while others produce only two tons.

There is a need to maximise the production capacity. As regards technology, the Korean foundation provides help. Agriculture is not just about agriculture, agriculture is closely related to technology, fertilisers. And then there’s the transportation, storage and the price, the marketing and the packaging. The packaging is very important in agricultural production. I’ve met people in the agricultural sector, who are too sector oriented. It’s better to approach agriculture from the whole cycle of production. Farmers education is also very important. South Korea in this regard is one of the most successful countries in transforming the agricultural sector.

How can you make agriculture attractive to the youths?

Farming is not at all attractive in any country. In Nigeria, I think we have too many people in the countryside already. We have to reduce the people in the farming sector. And then we have to transform them into manufacturing sector. Culturally, farming is much more outdated in the countryside, very traditional. For us it’s not attractive at all. Even with the money they don’t like it. Money is not everything. South Korea solved the problem through mechanisation of the farming sector. We reduced the population in the farming sector, we mechanised it and nowadays young people, if they want to return to farming, the government provides subsidies quite a sizable amount of money, all sorts of assistance, but still the person doesn’t like it. In Nigeria, I would guess many people from the countryside want to live in cities, as such they are constantly moving. The question is, how do you manage those people moving from farming sector? We don’t have enough jobs, as such, many people coming to cities don’t have jobs and it becomes a huge problem. How to manage the transformation is a very crucial task for the Nigerian government and Nigerians to dwell on.

In this COVID-19 pandemic era, vaccines are being delivered to countries, AstraZeneca was recently rolled out in Nigeria. How is South Korea handling the pandemic and is the country planning to produce its own vaccine?

South Korea has been very successful in containing the pandemic in the past one year. The number of infected people remain low. We didn’t have a lock down at all. I was in Seoul the whole of last year. I could go to the restaurant for food, I could go to cinema, supermarket and I can visit my family members. South Korea succeeded in managing it, with restrictions put in place. Restaurants should be closed at 10pm, that’s one restriction. The other restriction, for example, in a restaurant a table of eight now takes up to four people only. And then for the movie theatre, it’s only 20 percent of the usual capacity that’s allowed. So, we have partial measures. We try to reduce the negative impact of the pandemic on the economy and at the same time contain the pandemic. However, South Korea has been one of the most successful countries in terms of containing the pandemic. Regarding vaccine development, we are doing some research, but I’m not sure whether we can produce a vaccine very soon. South Korea also rolled out vaccination starting this month. The South Korean president was vaccinated and the Nigerian President was also vaccinated.

Are there presently scholarships for Nigerian students who would like to study in South Korea?

We have very good scholarship programmes, it’s similar to the American Fulbright scholarship. We pay airfares, health insurance, we give monthly allowance and also cover the tuition fees, it’s quite competitive. We selected only four people, even though we received 80 applications. This shows that people know that South Korea has good educational programmes.

Finally, how was South Korea able to build up its film industry?

We have government policies to protect the South Korean film industry. In the 1980s and the 90s the American film industry invaded globally. And American film became global standard and then many local industries died out. We protected our film industry by applying several measures, for example screen quota, which means that in a cinema, let’s say one year you have to show South Korean films at least 50 per cent and the rest of the 50 per cent you can show American films. And then of course, we encourage the entertainment, film and sub-drama industries in many ways. In South Korea the filmmakers are highly respected socially. In order to be successful in this industry people need to respect actors and actresses.

For example, in Nigeria the actors, actresses and filmmakers are respected. That’s the foundation for the development. To sum it up, I know that in Nigeria the film industry is very active. So, in future I believe the Nigerian film industry will be a very strong competition for South Korean filmmakers. But at the same time we can collaborate. Here, I see huge potentials. Nigerians can invest in film industry to make more money. Recently I saw in the newspaper that two Nigerians have been awarded at the American Grammy Awards. Some Nigerians are already making a difference. In this area we can also cooperate.