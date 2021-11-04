A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN, has advocated for the immediate restructuring of its federal arrangement as the current one is no longer workable.

He described it as being at the verge of implosion.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Calabar, the Cross State capital, Ndoma-Agba said the current structure used overtime had taken the country nowhere.

He said, “Even if you reform the police or any other organisation and the rest of the country remains the way it is, the reforms will be to no avail.

“Our situation now can be likened to a car whose engine has knocked and the owner is trying to fix brand new tyres in the car as a means of getting it to work. The so-called federal structure we have is no longer workable. The centre is overburdened.

“It has become so unwieldy that more than 70 percent of the federal expenditure goes to recurrent expenditure while less than thirty percent is left for capital,” he said.

The former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board chairman who declared that the country is at the point of structural implosion, stressed that with 68 items in the Exclusive List and 29 in the Concurrent List it will be justifiable for Nigeria to operate as a unitary state rather than a federal state.

Ndoma-Agba said the states as federating units have become absolutely dependent on federal allocations than their internally generated revenues, adding that this is why the country is being described in some quarters as a “feeding bottle federalism.”

“Paradoxically, it is the capital budget that delivers development. With 68 items in the Exclusive List and 29 in the Concurrent List, we have a more justifiable claim to being a unitary state than a federal one,” he said.