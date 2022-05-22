A former Senate President and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Chief Ken Nnamani, has declared that the next president after President Muhammadu Buhari must be a tested and trusted leader.

Nnamani stated this while addressing a coalition of youth delegates and supporters from across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria who visited his Abuja Campaign Office to express their solidarity for his presidential aspiration.

The former lawmaker said he decided to seek the APC, at the May 29, 2022 Presidential Primary, to provide effective leadership, if elected president, that would unite the country, deepen her democracy and rebuild the social and economic infrastructure for a sustainable development based on production and fair distribution of opportunities and resources, across the geo-political zones of Nigeria.

He said Nigeria, in her present circumstance, requires a tested and trusted leader with his kind of democratic pedigree of accomplishments in his previous high office in the country as Senate President, when he stood strong against all overwhelming odds and even to the apparent threats to his person, and defended the country’s fledgling democracy, during the ill-fated ‘Third Term’ gamble.

Senator Nnamani, one of the National Leaders of the ruling APC, also reminded his visiting supporters of his presidential quest, stating that every period in the history of Nigeria requires a particular kind of leader.

He also stated that in 2015 and 2019, the country needed President Muhammadu Buhari to steer the nation away from the misdirection of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but in 2023, Nigeria surely needs him to take the country to her next step of national glory.

Nnamani, who was overwhelmed by the unanimous solidarity and support by the large turnout of the pan-Nigerian Coalition which includes Convention delegates of the APC, however, thanked them for their visit. He exhorted them to continue to maintain their faith and confidence in him and his ability and fitness to lead the country as president, in 2023.

“Many of you will remember vividly how Nigerians lost faith in the credibility and the mission of the National Assembly. You will also remember that the National Assembly was swept into the maelstrom of corruption and inefficiency before I became the President of the Senate. But soon after, we re-invented the National Assembly and re-invested it with character, competence, and commitment to excellence. I believe that the role of the leader is to solve problems. He can only offer excuses where necessary, and honestly explain situations appropriately to the electorates.