As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s World Toilet Day, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that the country needs to invest 1.30 per cent of its GDP per year ($5.3 billion or N1.9 trillion) to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) by 2030.

WASH manager, UNICEF Maiduguri, Mamita Bora Thakkar, stated this yesterday in Maiduguri, at a one-day media dialogue to commemorate the World Toilet Day with the theme: “Valuing toilet”.

She said Nigeria loses about 1.3 per cent (₦455 Billion) of her GDP annually to poor sanitation.

Thakkar said 90 per cent of the 102,000 diarrhoea-related under five child deaths annually is directly attributed to unsafe water and sanitation.

Meanwhile, SDG 6 seeks to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.

However, a report shows that at least 46 million Nigerians lack access to toilets.

The chief-in-charge, UNICEF chief of Maiduguri field office, Dr. Clement Adams, in his speech at the programme, said it is more cost-effective to construct more toilets for conflict-affected people than to treat endless flares of cholera outbreaks with unnecessary mortalities.

He said “Inability to access toilets is costly. It robs children of their health. When people die of cholera complications, children are sadly stripped of parental care and the most basic protection.”