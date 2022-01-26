A frontline presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa has said for fairness and equity, the Southeast should be allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria.

He argued that the region has not produced a president since the nation transitioned to democracy in 1999.

Ohuabunwa while speaking with newsmen yesterday disclosed that the country can only advance to political sophistication after each segment of the country has had a bite at the Presidency.

He said that at the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, the way should be paved for South, adding that the office should naturally go to the South East that has not had a taste of it.

He said, “We believe that as a country with federating units, a country built by a lot of ethnic nationalities, before they were predominantly three: Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba but now we know that they are more than three.

“In 1989, we decided to dissolve into six geopolitical zones and we have seen party’s especially PDP put in their constitution that power should rotate between North and South to enthrone inclusiveness, equity, and fairness and that is what we have practiced for a while, it goes North it goes South.”

He said President Buhari is a Northerner, adding that everybody is saying that the power should come South.

Speaking further, he said looking at the geopolitical zones that constitute the South, Southwest, Southeast Southsouth and it is Southeast that has not had it among the southern states.

He said “That is why every man of conscience and equity is saying power should shift to Southeast.

“My thinking is that by the time everyone has had a chance, our political sophistication must have been proved. By that time we would have had Presidents that would have run this country as a country, and not a country where they will be blind to other people’s needs. Our country is a country of bio diversity and diverse ethnic nation It is like a rainbow nation.”

He argued that if power is zoned to the South it should naturally be Southeast.

The Presidential hopeful who is a pharmacist for over three decades and the chief executive officer of Neimeth Pharmaceutical said that he has occupied top management positions and was a board member of several federal government establishments which gives him the requisite experience for the plum position.

Ohuabunwa has since November 2021 declared his intentions to run for the Presidency and last week met with the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP to officially inform the party.