Despite Nigeria’s challenges, the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has declared that the country is not a failed state.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to jettison pessimistic thoughts about the country, recalling that some personalities and groups that have been following happenings in the country, had earlier predicted that Nigeria has already failed as a nation.

Ogundoyin, who advised his fellow countrymen and women to desist from making negative predictions about the country, insisted that Nigerians should use the new year 2022 to prepare the ground for the new set of leaders.

He noted that bad governance was the major cause of Nigeria’s problem.

“Nigeria has always been a promising nation with great and unlimited potential. However, bad governance and governments in the past years caused its woes.

“As we wish ourselves a happy New Year 2022, it is pertinent for us to propagate positivity and optimism of a rosy future for us.

“We should jettison all pessimistic thoughts of a failed nation, hence we should use the New Year 2022 to prepare the ground for the new set of leaders that will help restore the lost glory of our nation and return us to the path of prosperity and abundance”.

Ogundoyin urged those causing unrest and creating tension across the country to embrace peace and avoid further destruction in the New Year.

He stressed that there would be peace and socio-economic stability in a society devoid of war and lawlessness.