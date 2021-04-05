By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Tunde Oguntola |



The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has stated that, day by day, Nigeria had become a massive killing field and was drifting irreversibly into a dark tunnel.

Kukah who made this comment while delivering his Easter message on Sunday said the nation had since become a massive killing field as both the government and the governed look on helplessly.

In his message entitled, “Nigeria: Before our Glory Departs,” Kukah lamented that traumatised citizens are tormented daily by bandits and that when kidnapped or killed, victims and their families are left to carry the burden alone.

According to him, things are falling apart daily with unnerving rapidity because those who govern the country have only a pact to protect their interests.

“Traumatised citizens are tortured daily by bandits. The nation has since become a massive killing field, as both the government and the governed look on helplessly. A thick and suffocating cloud of desperation, despondency, desolation, gloom, and misery hangs in the hot air.

“We have no message and have no idea how long this will last. Our people seek solace and protection, but frustration and darkness threaten to drown them. Is their government on AWOL?” he asked.

Kukah said while the government expects the citizens to be patriotic, the victims of violence need empathy and support for possible healing.

He continued: “We have not heard anything about a rehabilitation programme for the thousands of schoolchildren who have been victims of abduction.

“We seem to assume that their return to their schools is sufficient. Left unaddressed, the traumatic effect of their horrors will haunt them for a long time.

“Tomorrow’s parents, military generals, top security men and women, governors, senators, and ministers will come from today’s pool of traumatised children. The security quandary is the greatest indictment of this government.”

Quoting the World Happiness Report which lists Nigeria as one of the unhappiest nations in the world, he said this is unacceptable but understandable.

“Our clay-footed fight against corruption has not moved the needle of transparency forward.

“Of course, being the poverty capital of the world comes with its rewards such as banditry, violence, death, sorrow, blood, poverty, misery, and tears. Our cup of sorrow is permanently full; hence the exponential rise in the frustration curve across the country,” he said.

Kukah Playing Partisan Politics – Presidency

The presidency yesterday reacted strongly to Bishop Kukah’s comments, accusing him of playing partisan politics in his recent criticism of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement said all citizens have their individual ideologies, even their own versions of truth, but that if one professes to be a man of God, that ideology should not stand in the way of facts and fairness.

“Father Kukah has said some things that are inexplicable in his Easter massage.

“But in saying that the Boko Haram terrorism is worse than it was in 2015, he did not speak like a man of God. Kukah should go to Borno or Adamawa to ask the citizens there the difference between 2014 and 2021.

Furthermore, the Hijab issue in Kwara State on which he dwelt is a state matter which the courts of the land have adjudicated. They are matters that have appeared in several states as far back as the Obasanjo administration. In all of that, when and where did the name of President Buhari feature?

“He is playing partisan politics by dragging the president into it,” the presidential aide said.

“Some of the comments are no more than a sample of the unrestrained rhetoric Fr. Kukah trades in, which he often does in the guise of a homily.

“We urge well-meaning citizens to continue to support the ongoing efforts by the administration to secure the country and move it forward,” he stated.

Things will get better, Osinbajo assures

As Christians all over the world celebrate the Easter season, Nigerians should have great hope that things are going to get better for the country, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, Prof Osinbajo stated this during a brief chat with wjournalists after the Easter Sunday service at the Aso Villa Chapel.

“I just want to thank God for our nation, and pray that our nation will experience the grace and mercy of God in so many different ways that we are expecting His grace and mercy. All will be well in Jesus name,” the vice president said.

Wishing Nigerians a Happy Easter celebration, he added that the message of Easter is a message of the special and exceeding love and grace of God.