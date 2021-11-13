The Federal Government has announced that revenues flowing into the nation’s treasury are now mainly from non-oil and gas exports, which suggests growing successes in the diversification agenda of the government from dependence on oil and gas revenues.

According to a statement issued by Josephine Ademu, the head of press and public relations unit of the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation, Vice President Prof. Olayemi Osinbajo, announced this at the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSCHE) 51st Annual International Conference/AGM in Lagos on Thursday with the theme ”Chemical engineering and the changing world”.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of Science Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said the federal government had worked tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria achieves full economic diversification and not be caught napping as crude oil and gas are no longer the major fuel that drive global economies, due to the fact that the more technologically advanced nations of the world have switched to clean and renewable energy.

He further highlighted that the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is preparing Nigeria to not only meet these challenges posed by the changing world but also, to help Nigeria occupy her rightful place among the comity of nations.