By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared that Nigeria has transformed from a transit-nation for hard drugs to a consumer-nation.

NDLEA commander in Rivers State, Ambassador Rachael Shelleng, made the declaration yesterday when the lead-ership of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid her a courtesy visit in Port Har-court.

Shelleng said: “Nigeria was a transit-nation for drugs before but now it is a consumer-nation. It became a consum-er-nation during the COVID-19 lockdown when they could no longer move the drugs to their various destinations. So, they started consuming them.

She stated that there was high prevalence of the cocaine, heroin and other hard drugs consumption on the streets of Rivers State and called on parents to always monitor the activities of their children and wards.

The NDLEA commander said: “We found out that there is prevalence of cocaine and heroin in Rivers State. These days, we now see ice. Virtually, every hotspot you go to now, you make huge seizures. The drug is becoming pre-dominant in Rivers State.

“We are discovering them in small quantities. We are searching for the laboratories where this ice is manufactured in Rivers State. All the drugs are abused here and you see them in every street in Rivers State.

“Parents should be friends to their children to know when the attitude of the children changes. Some parents don’t have time for their children. They allow school to do everything.

“If your child was doing very well in school and later starts doing badly, then there is a problem. Parents should from time to time go into their children’s room and search.”

Earlier in his remarks, chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Amaechi Okonkwo, called for a cordial rela-tionship between NDLEA and journalists working in the state.