Impressed by the development, the Sarkin Alalon Illela, Alhaji Muhammad said the opening of land borders has not only restored lives in Illela but also encouraged economic activities.

“This is something that we are very impressed with. Restoration of business, especially legitimate activities at the border post is a great plus for our people, the state and the country at large”.

Speaking earlier, Executive President of OPMAN, Malam Aliyu Maitasamu said the actualization of first official onion export documentation in Nigeria would not have been possible without the support and guidance of Comptroller Abdulhamid Ma’aji, Customs Area Comptroller, in charge of Sokoto and Zamfara States.

According to Maitasamu, the excercise will help position Nigeria’s onion value chain in the global map of onion exporting countries, encourage repatriation of forex back to Nigeria, create job opportunities for small holder farmers, address unemployment which contributes to security challenges confronting the nation.

On his part, the Area Comptroller in charge of Sokoto and Zamfara States, Compt Abdulhamid Ma’aji said if onion is properly harnessed and exported it will attract foreign exchange, boost GDP, and help make Nigeria great.

He also noted that members of the public that are indeed ready to go into export should come forward and make Nigeria great.

“Nobody will come and make Nigeria great, it must be our collective responsibility to do so. Our doors are always open to all”

The Head, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Alhaji Ahmed Yahaya it’s a very giant lift, hence people are now embracing formal exportation unlike what used to be the case before now.