You recently spoke at the Africa Oil Week (AOW) 2021 where SEPLAT led the conversation around Energy Transition from the Nigerian perspective. Can you share with us how important you consider energy transition for the country?

The world’s energy shows that the world’s investment is now driven by environmental, social, and governance(ESG). Also, look at the COP26 of the Paris Agreement; there is a heavy focus on the E-environment.

The world is driving towards a low carbon future, and Nigeria signed up to the Paris Accord and has committed to a lower-carbon future. Nigeria, rightly so, and many emerging economies and consumers say it has to make sense to the emerging economies. And so, the world is not only one, that there is the developed world and what they do in terms of carbon, particularly China.

The developing nations need to be allowed to create what we call a just transition. There has to be a transition. Nigeria is rightly signing up for that transition, but it must be on a just basis. Nigeria must be allowed to grow as a nation. We must balance the E (environment) and the S (social). I always give an example that if you’re sitting in the UK, it’s highly unlikely that you will be going into the woods in the forests to cut down trees to cook but turn on your gas or your electricity because that’s what you have.

So, from a social aspect, you see that what happens in the West is not the same as the case in the developing world. So, we have to address the E but must do so by addressing the S at the same time. We must do this by looking at all the stakeholders.

For Seplat, it is looking at our communities, our governments, our employees and how we grow as a business, Hydrocarbons are a significant source of development income in communities. They rely heavily on it, and we have got to make sure that we address that.

The way we see it is, gas is the perfect transition fuel. The government’s going through its decade of gas, rightly so. If you look at it, in reality, gas is just the transition fuel in the world. What makes up the majority of the UK grid today is gas.

In Nigeria, 80 per cent of the energy usage in the country is biomass. Many people use charcoal or wood, which is one of the most significant energy sources in the country, creating deforestation. So if you bring in LPG, one of the areas Seplat Energy is looking at, LPG will then displace that need to use firewood and charcoal, which reduces deforestation, which has a huge benefit to the planet.

And for the generators, we are importing diesel from overseas, in Europe and elsewhere in the world and until the refineries work here, you are importing diesel at an incredible cost. And there are carbon emissions from diesel generators that make up about 80 per cent of electricity in the country.

Diesel generation is very high in CO2 emissions and greenhouse gas emissions, and there are health disadvantages to having generators everywhere. By bringing gas to the market and displacing the diesel generated power from diesel generators, we today, not tomorrow, are reducing carbon.

We are improving the health benefits today, and we’re laying the path of the future, which allows a bigger scale transition onto the gas, which is cleaner and more efficient. And that gas transition then allows us to do bigger scale renewable energy. So, Nigeria will address the world’s environmental problems, but it will do it in order. As a result, what we have done as a business is, we’ve laid out a three-pronged strategy.

Our strategy is deliberately laid out. The first prong, the upstream oil and gas, really is about let’s be efficient, reduce the cost of extraction of oil and gas, and regenerate the profits we make from it into the communities and grow the communities.

We are also looking to go down the gas value chain. What we want to do is to look at power gas to power opportunities. For us, we want to be a willing buyer and willing seller. It fits our model better. Also, do LPG, CNG – Compressed Natural Gas, LNG at some point. We want to be able to do that. It’s all part of our pillar Two energy business.

And then, we move into our pillar three business, doing renewable energy on a bigger scale. And I think, in this country, that’s going to be Solar predominately. There will be some wind opportunities and other renewable opportunities, and geothermal potentially. But the reality, I think it’s going to be Solar. What we will like to be able to do is to look at a bigger scale solar. Solar can either be on a small scale with solar panels on the roof of a house, which is more retail opportunities. But what we want to do is bigger scale solar projects. For that bigger scale, you see all over the world, you have got a baseload of reliable energy, and it’s either going to be gas.

The transition is essential, but the social is much more critical as the people have to eat. So in this instance, what do you suggest?

So if you think about it, the world over, employment is crucial, particularly in fast-growing populations. You know, if you want social rest or equality or whatever way you want to look at it, you’ve got to give people jobs, and you have to give the future.

In Nigeria, it is critical. We need to find jobs for people; you need to provide them with education and health care; you need to give people a sense of well-being and future. If you can do that, you can then grow. We can’t try to do that on a big scale with expensive energy.

For electricity price in Nigeria, we did a study recently. The diesel generators or PMS generators generated price in the country was somewhere between 50 cents to 60 cents kilowatts per hour compared to 18 cents in the UK. So we have incredibly expensive electricity energy in this country. For the on-grid gas prices today, the higher end of that is 10 cents kilowatts per hour. The off-grid gas prices are also high at roughly 30 cents kilowatts per hour. So how do we then give social development? How do we give people energy, power to create businesses, and education to develop people when it’s so expensive? We can’t do it. It’s almost impossible to do it without reducing the cost of energy

And that’s what we want to do, and that’s why we are developing the gas, and gas will boost that social development. Without that social development, it’s hard to stabilize a country and get people a future. Over time, you could get social unrest, particularly when you go to a growing population where the average female has five to six children. With that level of growth, it’s going to be very difficult without giving people social aspects of things. It is more important.

I want to look at the sustainability of the entire business approach. I’m looking at the sustainability of the gas fields, and you are investing heavily into the fuel of the future which is gas. So how are you trying to plug into operations that would sustain gas feed into your future business and operations?

Yes, you need the Upstream feed. There are two prongs to what we are doing. One is what we call our own equity–gas business, and that with the government where we have our working interest and equity gas supply from the upstream; so you look at the ANOH gas plant, which we’re going to bring on stream middle of next year. We own a stake in OML 53, which is unitized with OML 21, a Shell-operated field. It’s one of the biggest onshore gas fields in the country.

Now that gas will supply the ANOH gas plant for 20,30, 40 years, and maybe more. So that’s an equity gas feed, but of course, you have to keep investing and getting more and more upstream gas.

We are drilling what we call non-associated gas wells. With that, we’re actually drilling more non-associated gas into our gas reserves. That’s one prong that we’re doing, and we will add more and more gas assets as we build our gas expansion.

The other prong is what we call tolling to set up a gas plant facility with additional capacity in that gas plant, allowing other people from neighbouring fields to drill and then pipe that gas to our gas plant and then process gas for them. We either buy that gas from them as wet gas or charge them a tolling charge to process that.

So it’s a two-pronged approach. And one thing about Nigeria is that Nigeria is a gas province, so there’s more gas here, more than oil. And I think everyone in the last 50, 60 years there has been a big focus on oil. So you’re going to have oil still, but you’re going to see a much bigger investment into gas.

Is there a plan to link this programme with the government’s flare privatization programme, which provides an opportunity to harness gas from other people’s assets into the future? Are you working towards that? Are you trying to relate with the regulators to access gas that would otherwise have been wasted?

Yes, there is a link there where people or other operators who do not have the capacity to build a gas plant but currently flaring can put their gas through our gas plants, which will take down the flares accordingly. That’s a direct link from us. We have a flare out programme ourselves.

Today we have a planned program by 2024; we will be flared out in our operations. That’s six years in advance of what the government’s targets by 2030. So, the flaring is a very good link. I think, probably about if you look at the gas processing or gas in the country, half of it gets exported. I think something like 25 to 30 per cent is either flared or re-injected by other operators. So, that flare is an excellent way to capture the value and a way to take down emissions and obviously, you can process it through the gas plant. So, yes, there is a direct link. In the last number of years, we have said to the government that we’ve got spare capacity in our gas plants, we would like to have all the people processing through us, and the government is working through this, and that’s a good thing.

More than 100 world leaders have promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, in the recent COP26 climate summit’s first major deal. does your company align with the Environmental initiative on deforestation? Speak about deforestation and Seplat Tree for Life initiative in addition to the ‘S’

Thank you for raising that. We announced that at our brand event in Abuja. People call this initiative different names; some call it rewilding. Seplat Energy wants to do with this ‘Tree for Life’; it is a tree-planting initiative across Nigeria. It is not just in one area. And what we want to do is start to combat the effects of deforestation. There are benefits from it. Trees are CO2 sinks, so they absorb carbon.

The two is, it gives employment to the areas, particularly in the rural areas with very little or a lot of poverty. It then creates jobs for people in those areas. It’s an initiative we’ve just launched and will provide much more defined information early next year. We’re looking to bring equity from us and others, then ramp it up.

But, yes, it’s a perfect solution as part of the overall mix of carbon reduction. And so, yeah, it’s something that we are very passionate about in this business.

The company’s new mission statement talks about ‘accessible, affordable and reliable energy. How critical is the exploitation of gas for making power more available and affordable and also a centrepiece of Nigeria energy transition?

That’s really what the crux of this is, you know, affordable; reliable energy will transform Nigeria. Put it the other way; if you don’t have affordable and reliable energy, we will not be able to transform. This is the centrepiece of the work we are doing. When you look back to the concept of ESG, which goes back to Kofi Annan, who came up with this in the early 2000s, he called it socially responsible investment, SRI. And that was where ESG can from, and what it was meant to do, was to match up not just making an investment purely money but for you to be socially responsible when you make an investment. So you address the environment, social, and governance, which drives the investment decision.

He didn’t think big about the E. SRI is not all about environmental reduction at all. Right, E is part of that mix. It is the social aspect. As you see around the world, the rule for 18, 20 years later is no more hydrocarbons. That’s not what SRI was about at all. The focus is now on the E and not on S. And our big argument to the world is, we’re being socially responsible in how we are investing because we are developing the S and at the same time addressing the E. That’s why gas is very important. It’s been that centre baseload to delivering it.

Let’s look at the Seplat tree planting strategy, then juxtapose it with changing the environment. How are you able to marry these issues together?

That goes back to the three-pronged strategy, which is pillar one, obviously, oil and gas, that addresses social aspects of the efficiency, that’s important. It is very important to continue that pillar one. Pillar two is that transition to gas, ramping it up, growing the gas to powered renewable energy solutions. They’re all interdependent. It’s not one or the other. We’re not phasing out one pillar for the other. We’re investing in all three pillars and ensuring that they’re all aligned and they’re giving a future transition to our business and Nigeria.