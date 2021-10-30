Nigerians and nationals of other countries who want to travel to the United States will have to abide by new vaccine requirements starting from November 8.

The US in a statement issued yesterday by the Public Affairs Section of its Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, said beginning from November 8, foreign national air travelers to the United States would be required – with only limited exceptions– to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to fly to the United States.

This new global travel system replaced the existing country-by-country restrictions, putting in place a consistent approach worldwide, the statement said.

“With the implementation of these new vaccine requirements, foreign national travelers who have been in one of the 33 countries with restrictions do not need to obtain national interest exceptions in order to travel to the United States.

“The CDC has determined that for the purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those FDA approved or authorized, as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO),” the statement said.

It said further that when it comes to testing, fully vaccinated air travelers will continue to be required to show documentation of a pre-departure negative viral test taken within three calendar days of travel to the United States before boarding. That includes all travelers – U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), and foreign nationals.

“For example, if a vaccinated traveler is traveling to the United States on Saturday, they can test from Wednesday on.

“To further strengthen protections, unvaccinated travelers – whether U.S. citizens, LPRs, or the small number of excepted unvaccinated foreign nationals – will now need to show proof of a negative test within one calendar day of travel to the United States,” the statement added.