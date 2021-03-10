ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Archery team emerged overall winners of the maiden National Open Championships organised by the Nigerian Archery Federation (NAF).

The Police Team won seven gold, four silver and one bronze medals at the championship held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Lekki Archery Club of Lagos finished second winning one gold medal, while the Nigerian Army team won three silver and two bronze medals to come third on the log.

Other winners include; Abuja Archery Club which won one silver and three bronze medals; Nigeria Immigration Services, one silver and one bronze; the Nigeria Correctional Centre, one bronze medal; Plateau State, one bronze; and the Nigerian Air Force.

A total of 10 teams took part in the week-long exercise that featured both men and women as the federations also trained coaches and beginners in the game.

Speaking at the sidelines of the championship, NAF president Mohammed Abdullahi, said new players were discovered at the games which will later represent the country at the African Championship slated for Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire later this year.

“A lot of players were discovered and they would be camped ahead of the African championships, which we are hoping to select our best hands to represent the country,” he said.