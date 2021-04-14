BY ABAH ADAH |

The federal government has said the country is being prepared for a post-crude oil era through development and increased utilisation of natural gas.

Minister of science and technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu stated this yesterday while declaring open a two-Day National Energy Summit 2020 organised by the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) in collaboration with International Energy Charter (IEC), Brussels and the European Union Commission in Nigeria themed: “Energy Sufficiency and Sustainable Economic Growth in Nigeria: Experiences and Opportunities from Global Energy Cooperation and IEC.”

The summit was meant to discuss among other things how Nigeria’s membership of IEC would deepen growth and development of the country’s energy sector and the economy at large.

The minister who expressed delight over ECN’s cordial relationship with international energy organisations for the purpose of facilitating the needed development in Nigeria’s energy sector said the sector is undergoing a lot of transformation under the present administration.

“Reforms within the sector are ongoing. Nigeria is preparing for a post COVID-19 era. Natural gas utilisation is receiving a lot of attention. Our methanol utilisation policy is aimed at increasing the use of natural gas in the production of both fuel and electricity generation.

“This will help us to stop gas flaring in the country, protect and preserve our environment, as well as diversify our energy sector. We are investing in both research and the use of renewable energy in the country,” he said.

Earlier, the keynote address was delivered virtually by the secretary-general, IEC secretariat, Brussels, Dr Urban Rusnak, while the director general/CEO of ECN, Prof. E. J. Bala, in his welcome address disclosed that ECN had been able to produce the documents required for assent to the energy treaty (for Nigeria to become full member) and they were ready for presentation at the summit.