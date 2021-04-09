By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Since Nigeria’s return to full-blown democracy in 1999, the country has produced 12 inspectors-general of police (IGP) to manage the security system under the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

During his eight-year administration, former President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed four IGPs while his successor, the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, appointed one until his death.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who took over from Yar’Adua, ran the police with three IGPs while the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed four police chiefs to bring the total number of the police helmsmen to 12.

Below are the IGPs and their tenure in office.

Musiliu Smith

Alhaji Musiliu Adeola Kunbi Smith was appointed in May 29, 1999 and retired in March 2002 following a police strike. He succeeded Ibrahim Coomassie, who had held the post since 1993.

On 1st February, 2002, the Nigerian Union of Policeman (NUP) called a partially successful strike. Smith was asked to retire by Obasanjo in March 2002 and replaced by Mustafa Adebayo Balogun.

Tafa Balogun

Mustafa Adebayo Balogun (born on 25th August, 1947, in Ila Orangun, now in Osun State). He was appointed the police chief in March 2002 and was forced to retire because of widespread charges of corruption in January 2005.

Balogun became IGP in March 2002, replacing Smith. He was responsible for overall police security during the April 2003 general elections, which were marred by reports of police abuses.

In December 2003, Balogun organised extensive security measures across Nigeria to ensure that there were no disturbances during the Commonwealth of Nations’ summit.

Following various cases in 2004 where reporters were beaten and their equipment damaged by policemen, Balogun made apologies and promised that those responsible would be punished.

Towards the end of 2004, some newspapers published allegations of corruption on a massive scale, asserting that Balogun had pocketed public money and taken bribes from politicians and criminals. These led to his forced retirement in January 2005.

On April 4, 2005, Balogun was arraigned before the Federal High Court, Abuja, on charges involving about N13 billion obtained through money laundering, theft and other sources.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under Nuhu Ribadu brought 70 charges against Balogun covering the period from 2002 to 2004.

He made a plea bargain with the court in exchange for returning much of the property and money and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Sunday Ehindero

Mr. Sunday Gabriel Ehindero headed the police between 2005 and 2007. He was appointed in February 2006 to replace Balogun.

In May 2006, after a pipeline explosion at Inagbe beach on the outskirts of Lagos, Ehindero called for communities and officials to play a greater role in securing the pipelines.

In August of the same year, he spoke at a meeting attended by officials of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

He said the police were concerned with the control of corruption in the society and within the police organisation.

Ehindero said his administration had started addressing the second issue through improved pay for policemen. On the first issue, he said he was taking steps to educate the National Union of Road Transport Workers to resist N20 extortion and supported community partnership in policing.

In September 2006, Ehindero was subjected to over three hours of searching questions by the Senate. He said police roadblocks were not by his orders, adding that the duplication of anti-corruption commissions like the EFCC and the ICPC were not needed as the police could handle their jobs.

In December 2006, Ehindero said the police had bought 30 armoured vehicles to combat crime in Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states.

In March 2007, the police boss said he was confident that the NPF could cope with any problems that might arise in the forthcoming gubernatorial and presidential elections.

Earlier he had noted that 80,000 weapons and 32 million rounds of ammunition had been procured for the police. Also in 2007, he announced that more than 10,000 officers would be sacked in an attempt to root out dirty cops. He said Balogun, later convicted on corruption charges, had employed thousands of officers with criminal records.

On 9th April, 2007, three weeks before then newly elected President Umaru Yar’Adua was sworn in, Ehindero recommended the promotion of the chairman of Ribadu from commissioner of police to assistant inspector-general (AIG).

In August 2008, questions on the subsequent demotion of Ribadu were challenged on the basis that the original promotion was “illegal, unconstitutional, null and void, and of no legal effect.”

After his retirement in 2007, Ehindero faced a probe over a N21 million fraud, N2.5 billion of police cooperative money, N300 million police funds and the source of money for allegedly building about eight magnificent houses. His passport was seized.

When interrogated by the then acting inspector-general of police, Mr Mike Okiro, the commissioner of police in charge of budget Mr John Obaniyi said that the money found to be smuggled out of police headquarters was taken to Ehindero.

On September 21, 2012, Ehindero was arrested and held at Kuje Prison after being charged with six counts of corruption involving the embezzlement of N16 million meant to pay police officers and N557 million meant to pay for the Nigerian Police Force’s arms and equipment.

Mike Okiro

Okiro was the inspector-general of police from 2007 to 2009. On assumption of office as IGP, he worked tirelessly to provide the environment for the actualisation of the then president’s vision of placing Nigeria among the world’s top 20 economies by the year 2020.

This he did by partnering with the Ministry of Police Affairs and the Police Service Commission, in a conscious effort towards re-positioning the Nigeria Police in the areas of quality training, behavioral and attitudinal change, community policing and service delivery.

Among his salient achievements as IGP included the Introduction of the registration of all Sim Cards in the country in order to have a record of every user; initiated the Amnesty Programme for the then restive Niger Delta militants; introduced the Anti-Terrorism Squad; introduced the Police Games; Police Housing Scheme; forced commercial banks to introduce CCTV cameras, bullet-proof bullion vans and bullet-proof doors to reduce bank robberies; increased the mobile force units and sponsored a bill in the National Assembly on anti-terrorism and introduced the police marathon race.

He retired on 24th July, 2009, having attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

Ogbonna Onovo

Ogbonna Okechukwu Onovo was IGP from July 2009 to September 2010. He was appointed upon the retirement of Okiro.

Speaking upon assumption of office in July 2009, Onovo promised continuity with the direction set by his predecessor.

In August 2009, Onovo said the aide de camps (ADC) attached to governors or political office holders would be allowed to spend no more than three years on thei assignment, after which they must return to the force.

He also announced a campaign to deploy mobile police officers to address the high rate of kidnapping in Anambra State and the entire South East.

In late July 2009, members of the Boko Haram sect went on the rampage in five northern states of Nigeria, attacking several police stations.

During the violence, Mohammed Yusuf, the leader of the Boko Haram group, was captured and died in police custody, reportedly when he was trying to escape.

On August 5, Onovo summoned the five commissioners of police in the North East to explain police involvement in the death.

In September, Onovo declared the 20 police who had died trying to maintain order “National Heroes” and presented cheques to their families as compensation.

Hafiz Ringim

Ringim was a former inspector-general of police. He was appointed in 2010 to succeed Onovo and was succeeded by Mohammed Dikko Abubakar in 2012.

He was in charge of the police when Boko Haram terrorists bombed the Force Headquarters in Abuja through a car suicide bomber.

Mohammed Dikko Abubakar

Abubakar was appointed IGP in 2012 after the tenure of Ringim and was succeeded by Suleiman Abba in 2014.

He is currently the pro chancellor and chairman of council of Al-Hikma University, Ilorin in Kwara State and also the president of Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI).

He introduced smartness and discipline into the Force as IGP.

Suleiman Abba

Abba (born on 22nd March, 1959) served as the 17th IGP. He was appointed as acting IGP on August 1, 2014 by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Abba was sacked 21st April, 2015, because of noticeable indiscipline in the NPF in the buildup to the 2015 general elections.

Solomon Ehigiator Arase

Arase (born onJune 21, 1956) served as the 18th IGP. He was appointed IGP in 2015 by Jonathan after Abba was sacked. Before his appointment as IGP, Arase was head of the topmost intelligence gathering unit of the Nigeria police, the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau.

Arase retired from the force on June 21, 2016. On June 21, 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ibrahim Kpotum Idris as acting inspector-general of police.

After his retirement, Arase was appointed chairman of a task force responsible for the implementation of a state Anti-Community Development Association Law in Edo State

Ibrahim Kpotun Idris

Idris was appointed to this position by President Buhari on 21st March, 2016 and served till his retirement in January 2019.

He was described as the first IGP in Nigeria to declare his assets publicly and received commendation from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for that singular act.

Mohammed Abubakar Adamu

Adamu (born on 17th September, 1961) appointed as IGP by Buhari on January 15, 2019 to replace Idris.

He hails from Lafia in Nasarawa State and was replaced on April 6, 2021 with Usman Alkali Baba.

During his tenure, Nigerians protested under EndSARS against police brutality, which led to the disbandment of F-SARS.

Usman Alkali Baba

On April 6, 2021, President Buhari approved the appointment of DIG Baba as the acting inspector-general of police.

Baba holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) and a BA (ED) in Political Science.

Born in 1963, Alkali joined the police in 1988 as an ASP. He is a fellow of the National Defence College and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Baba attended several professional courses/workshops.

The Yobe State-born officer has held several strategic positions in the past which include: Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi, Zone-7 Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT and Delta Commands amongst others.

Until his recent appointment as acting IGP, he was DIG Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID).

He was also acting DIG in-charge Finance and Administration and Force Secretary.