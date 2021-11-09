Borno State governor Babagana Zulum has said Nigeria is ranked 146 out of 166 crisis-stricken nations’ ranking on kidnapping, banditry and forms of criminalities.

He made the revelation during the first National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and National Security Summit with the theme “National Interest Amidst Insecurity-The Role of The Media,” organised by the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) held at Luxury Hotel, Lafia.

Zulum, who was the guest speaker at the security summit, represented by the state commissioner for women affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, hailed the Nigerian media practitioners for displaying courage in conflict reportage.

The governor explained that scores of journalists relocated out of Maiduguri because of fear of the unknown, saying the media has a major role to play in reshaping democracy.

He revealed that the greatest challenges facing media practitioners include poor remuneration, lack of benefit and absence of job security.

“Our society is safe in the hands of responsible journalists,” he said.

The general manager of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Lafia station, Salihu Ibn Sale, lauded NAWOJ for organising the security summit, stating that the meeting is timely with the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

“I’m proud to be a journalist, journalism gives me satisfaction,” he added.