BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Nigeria has been rated 1st in Africa and 6th globally among the high Tuberculosis (TB) burden countries, and on the list of 14th countries with triple burden of TB, HIV-associated TB and Multi- Drug Resistance TB (MDR-TB).

Mrs Itohowo Uko of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) of the Federal Ministry of Health made the disclosure in her presentation on TB situation in Nigeria during a virtual media orientation Program on TB which held simultaneously in seven states Tuesday.

She also disclosed that 69 percent of TB patients in the countries that are not treated or notified in case of untreated pulmonary TB could infect 10-15 persons per year.

“Estimates from WHO global report 2020 suggest that TB kills 18 Nigerians every hour, 47 Nigerian develop active TB every hour (7 of which are children).

“Based on 2020 WHO Global TB report, Nigeria is ranked 1st in Africa and 6th globally among the 30 high T8 burden countries, Nigeria is also on the list of 14 countries with the triple burden of TB HIV associated TB and drug resistant

TB,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further, she explained that only 31% (138.573 TB cases) of existing patients were notified to the authorities in 2020 National harmonization Data, 2020).

Mrs Uko said diagnosis and treatment of TB are available free of charge in all DOTs and DR- TB treatment centres Nationwide.

“TP is curable and the patients are not infectious after few weeks on treatment. TB is completely curable if detected and treated early”, she added