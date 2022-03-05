The 2022 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) has ranked Nigeria sixth following successes against Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province in the North East.

The report shows a decline in terror attacks in the country and by implication Nigeria has also gone down to the sixth position globally, among the countries that were hard hit by terrorism in 2021.

Nigeria had occupied the third position for more than three years before now.

Afghanistan on the other hand tops the list of countries most impacted by terrorism in 2021, followed by Iraq and Somalia.

The fourth and fifth positions are occupied by Burkina Faso and Syria.

The GTI report, released on Wednesday, said Boko Haram was responsible for only 69 deaths in Nigeria in 2021, a decrease of 77 per cent from the previous year.

“This is the lowest number of deaths by the group for a decade,” the report said.

Total deaths from terrorism in Nigeria fell to 448 in 2021, the lowest level since 2011, according to the report.

The report, however, said the number of terrorist attacks increased by 49 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

“36 per cent of attacks were claimed by ISWA, Boko Haram being responsible for eight per cent and 44 per cent not attributed to any group,” it added.

The report attributed Boko Haram’s decline to the attacks against it by a rival terror group, Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) and the counter-terrorism efforts of the Nigerian government and foreign military forces.

“Attacks by ISWAP as well as counter-terrorism efforts by the Nigerian government and foreign military forces have significantly weakened Boko Haram’s impact in Nigeria.

“These external pressures resulted in an increase in Boko Haram attacks in neighbouring countries, particularly Cameroon which recorded 37 attacks and 58 deaths in 2021.

“Cameroon recorded more Boko Haram attacks than Nigeria in 2021 for the second consecutive year,” the report said.

The report also said the death of Boko Haram’s leader, Abubakar Shekau, significantly affected the group.

“Boko Haram’s decline coincides with a number of factors, most significantly the death of the group’s leader, Abubakar Shekau in May 2021.

“Given the demise of their leader, Shekau’s followers were faced with the decision to either continue Shekau’s ideology or join ISWAP. It has been reported that as many as 18 former Boko Haram commanders have joined ISWA after Shekau’s death,” the report said.