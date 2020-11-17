* As NASS vows to prescribe adequate measures against drug abuse, rape – Doguwa

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Nigeria has been ranked highest in drug use prevalence rate in the world with 4.3% as against 5.3% global index, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has revealed.

This is as the National Assembly said it will come up with appropriate legislative measures to curb the menaces of drug abuse and rape in the country.

The national programme officer of UNODC, Folusho Ajayi Adelekan, made the revelation at a one-day sensitisation workshop on Drug Abuse and Rape organised by the Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Narcotic Drugs in collaboration with Christabels Initiative on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Adelekan, available statistics show that there are 14.4million drug users in Nigeria and 14 .3% prevalence rate. This, she said, was higher than the global index of 5.3% drug use prevalence rate.

She lamented that although Nigeria has a five-year National Drug Control Master Plan but it’s not being funded to be operational.

“The National Drug Control Master Plan Nigeria came up with within the last two years, is not being funded adequately and the menace requires action-packed operational strategy that must be well funded.

“Aside lack of a well-funded operational plan, there are no enough treatment or rehabilitation centres in the country for drug addicts.

“Even in the realm of prevention, enough actions are not being put in place in terms of education, sensitisation and discipline at the home front,” she said.

For her part, a deputy director from the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NECA), Dr. Yinka Falola-Anoemuah, said the seriousness of actions applied in tackling the scourge of HIV/AIDs in the country should be applied in confronting the scourges of drug abuse and rape in Nigeria.

“Two million people are living with AIDS in Nigeria but being managed without much havoc in the country .

“Even at that, operational master plan has been put on ground to end AIDS in Nigeria by 2030, the way Polio was eliminated.

“Though drug abuse is habitual and not disease like HIV/AIDS, but can still be frontally tackled like the operational master plan used to fight HIV/AIDS in the country to the barest minimum,” she said .

Meanwhile, in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the event, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who represented Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, said the time has come to fight the menaces right from the home front and in schools at both the primary and secondary levels.

“Most of the drug addicts in the country lack the required discipline and decent upbringing at the the home front.

“The very reason, curricular at the primary and secondary school levels need to be reviewed for inclusion of subjects against drug abuse and violence against women, particularly rape.

“On our part as lawmakers, required legislative actions will be taken to repeal some of the obsolete laws and enact new ones for provision of appropriate penalties for offenders of both offences .

“Though capital punishment or death penalty may be considered too harsh for a convicted rapist, but any other severe punishment must be put in place to deal with rapists in the land,” Doguwa added.