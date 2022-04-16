Spotify, an online streaming platform, has rated Nigeria as the second country with the most musical streams after Pakistan.

Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, disclosed this during a media chat in Lagos.

Okumu, who said that the study was carried out by Spotify, added that Kenya ranked the third.

She said that artistes including WizKid, Burna Boy, Tems and Mr Eazi ranked amongst the top five exported local artistes from Nigeria on Spotify.

She said Spotify’s presence in Nigeria over the past years had seen Nigerians go on a journey of discovery.

“Interesting facts and data gathered by Spotify reveals that the average number of artistes streamed per user locally has grown by 60 per cent.

“And 20,935 songs were added to the Spotify platform by creators, since market entry, this places Nigeria as the country with the second most streams after Pakistan, with Kenya ranking third.

“Data also revealed that of the top 10 exported songs from Nigeria, nine are collaborations between local and international hitmakers, a proof that Nigerian music is attracting worldwide attention and popularity,” she said.