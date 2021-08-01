Nigeria’s Ambassador to the European Union (EU), Amb. Obinna Onowu, has presented His Letters of Credence to Ms Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission on July 29, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium.

This is contained in a statement by the counsellor, Embassy of Nigeria in Brussels, Mrs Olamide Adediran.

During their discussions, Ambassdor Onowu underscored Nigeria’s readiness to work with global partners to find lasting solutions to health challenges facing the country.

The meeting further discussed the need for collaboration to address security challenges, improve trade and supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria.

Ambassador Onowu also holds concurrent accreditation to Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.