President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on his 63rd birthday, January 12, 2022, joining his family, friends and the National Assembly to celebrate with the political leader.

The president in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina congratulated the distinguished senator on the strides so far in providing an inclusive and responsive leadership at the upper chamber, using his many years of experience, since 2003, to guide the collective wisdom of the senate in pursuit of the national interest.

President Buhari noted the contributions of Sen. Lawan to the political and economic development of the country, starting out as a lecturer, before accepting to serve his constituency as a legislator.

The president believed the senate president’s visionary leadership style, with a strong penchant for always finding a common ground with the executive arm of government, has been most rewarding for the country, especially in passage of bills that directly impact on the livelihood of the people.

As the leader of the National Assembly turns 63, President Buhari prayed for his good health, strength and more wisdom to guide the affairs of the Senate.

Also, speaker of the house of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has rejoiced with the president of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on his 63rd birthday.

Gbajabiamila described Lawan as a legislator par excellence, whose contributions to the development of the Nigerian legislature in about two decades are laudable.

The speaker said Lawan had proved to be a unifier and an exemplary leader since assuming office as the president of the Senate in June 2019.

Describing Lawan as a worthy ally and a partner in progress, Gbajabiamila expressed delight that both chambers of the National Assembly have been working harmoniously and assiduously under himself and Lawan.

He commended the president of the Senate for his determination and commitment to the Nigerian project.