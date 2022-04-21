Nigeria has recorded about 100 successful fibroids and adenomyosis treatments, through the state-of-the-art technology known as High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), a non-invasive treatment that eliminates the need for surgery.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the milestone was carried out at the Nordica Fibroid Care Centre, Lagos, the first Fibroid Care Centre with HIFU in West Africa, and the third in Africa after Egypt and South Africa.

The medical director/CEO, Nordica Fibroid Care Centre, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, told LEADERSHIP that the HIFU technology was brought into Nigeria last year, adding that the first procedure took place on the 9th of July 2021 at the Centre.

Since the facility opened its doors in July last year, Ajayi disclosed that the centre has achieved not less than 100 successful Fibroids and adenomyosis treatments to date and still counting, adding that the women have had the opportunity to get rid of their fibroids and adenomyosis that may have defined their lives before they did the procedure.

“Fibroids and adenomyosis are gynaecological conditions with symptoms like pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding and prolonged periods etc, making life unbearable for women living with these conditions. We are delighted every time a woman walks into our facility with fibroids and or adenomyosis and she leaves a few hours later devoid of the torment of her ailment.

“The relief we see on their faces gives us joy that the investment we have made in this area of uterine fibroid management is bringing relief to our women folk who would ordinarily have been scared of open surgery, and may have decided to live their lives with the pain, discomfort, blood loss. With HIFU, we have saved many women from the risk of blood transfusion, anaesthesia and loss of man-hours at work,” he said.