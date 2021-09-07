National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) said at least 121 cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) has been detected across the country.

The NPHCDA executive director, Dr Faisal Shuaib, stated this yesterday at the 3rd Quarter Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Health Care (PHC) Review Meeting organised by the NPHCDA in Abuja.

Shuaib blamed the type-2 virus outbreak on low routine immunisation and poor water, sanitation and hygiene practices, especially in communities across the country.

He said, “This occurs when women are not taking their kids for routine immunisation services. When there is low routine immunisation, poor water and environmental sanitation, the virus will begin to mutate, just like the coronavirus, and begin to cause outbreak in different parts of the country.

“Now, we have about 121 cases, whether they are in the environment or otherwise. More than half the states in the country have at least one case of the wild polio virus. If you have even one case, that is an outbreak, according to epidemiological definition.”

He, however, reiterated his Agency’s commitment to eradicating the virus, saying “It is something that we are taking control of and we are hopeful we will be able to control it.

“We are in control of the situation; we are hopeful that before the end of the rainy season we will able to carry out enough campaign to ensure citizens behavioural change and to ensure that citizens imbibe good hygiene practices.”

He added that as part of efforts to stop the outbreak, the agency will scale up routine immunisations coverage from 70 percent to 90 per cent.