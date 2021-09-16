Nigeria has recorded a 13 per cent decline in the number of phishing attacks recorded and blocked by Kaspersky in the first half of this year, compared to the same period last year.

South Africa and Kenya also recorded a 17 per cent and 48 per cent decline respectively. Phishing is a type of social engineering attack often used to steal user data, including login credentials and credit card numbers.

Phishing attacks across the African continent have baited unsuspecting victims into handing over bank information, ID numbers and more.

The enterprise sales manager, Kaspersky, Africa, Bethwel Opil said the decline suggested and supported research trends that revealed that cybercriminals have become more targeted, focusing their efforts on advanced persistent threat (APT) campaigns in Africa, and that the phishing threat is still very prevalent.

“The decline does not mean that organisations and consumers can ignore the risk of traditional cybercrime attacks or that phishing as well as spam, are still not of significant concern across Africa. Instead, people need to become even more aware of cybersecurity best practices and remain vigilant to protect their personal and business systems from the risk of compromise,” Opil explained.

He reiterated that phishing and spam remain some of the most effective ways of targeting unsuspecting users and gaining access into corporate systems or compromising personal financial and other information that can be used to perpetrate identity theft.

Giving an instance, Opil said spam constituted almost 30 per cent of email traffic in South Africa and close to 35 per cent in Kenya in H1 2021.

“The number of phishing attacks recorded in South Africa for the first half of 2021 exceeded one million at 1, 031,006.

“In Kenya phishing attacks were recorded at 601, 557, and in Nigeria 393, 569. Reaching over two million attacks combined highlights that phishing is still a significant threat in Africa and illustrates the importance of ensuring cybersecurity solutions are installed on all connected devices,” he added.