By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said the death of 24 coronavirus patients in a single day is a wake-up call to Nigerians that the virus is still around.

It however assured the general public of enhanced surveillance at points of entry in the country to respond to recent outbreak of Ebola in neighbouring countries, especially Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking at its national briefing in Abuja yesterday, PTF chairman and secretary to government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said, “There have been sustained efforts by sub-national entities and the FCT administration to stem the tide against the second wave of the pandemic.

“This is evident in the closure of some facilities including event centres, clubs, etc over the violation of protocols. We are glad with the direction of the collaboration and enforcement which we believe will deter other would-be violators.

“On the other hand, the recorded death of 24 COVID-19 patients in the country on Saturday, February 13, 2021, being the second highest in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic should serve as a wake-up call for the populace to brace up for more compliance.”

On procurement of vaccines, Mustapha said, “The process for accessing vaccines for Nigeria is still on course under the coordination of the PTF in the same manner of the national response on COVID-19. While the federal ministry of health and its relevant agencies remain the lead facilitators, our goal remains to keep it safe and efficacious.”

Mustapha further noted that the Oxygen Strategy the government is pursuing nationwide under case management is receiving the needed support from the global fund.

This, he noted, will involve the repairs of 36 plants nationwide.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in his remarks said Nigeria is set to get 1.4million doses of vaccines donated by Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).

He said the first part of the 1.4million doses would be delivered by February ending, while the remaining balance would be delivered by March, 2021.

He stated: “The ministry of health also engaged The Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT), who informed us of the free allocation of 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, of which

500,000 doses are expected by the end of this month, courtesy of MTN donation of seven million doses to Africa.

“The balance of 900,000 doses for Nigeria is expected by the end of March 2021. Other sources of vaccines are under negotiation.”

NCDC To Launch Verification Platform To Check Fake COVID-19 Results

Worried by the embarrassing reports of fake COVID-19 results, both in Nigeria and other countries, the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 yesterday said it would roll out a verification platform next week to check the originality of COVID-19 results from anywhere around the world.

This was revealed by the director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The director-general also called on all private laboratories conducting COVID-19 tests to join the platform in order to have their data checked and properly managed or risk losing their COVID-19 test right.

Ihekweazu also said Nigeria has recorded 29 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19, with results coming from different states.

He also said in order to have more access to Nigerians the NCDC has introduced another code, 6232.

Ihekweazu said with the dialling of 6232, an agent of the NCDC will always be handy to assist with any information.