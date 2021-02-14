By PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

Nigeria has continued to record increased fatalities from COVID-19 with 440 deaths in the past six weeks (January 1 to February 12) bringing the total number of deaths to 1,734 at the weekend.

The figure is a computation of data obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

At the same period in November and December 2020 (November 1 to December 11) the country recorded 44 deaths. This is an increase of 372, indicating 32.6 percent spike in death ratio.

This has, however, been attributed to the second wave of the pandemic which has brought more contagious variants.

This is even as the World Health Organisation (WHO) said deaths from COVID-19 in Africa had surged by 40 percent in the past month, pushing Africa’s death toll towards 100,000 since the first reported case on the continent on February 14, 2020.

According to WHO, over 22,300 deaths were reported in Africa in the last 28 days, compared with nearly 16,000 deaths in the previous 28 days.

WHO said Africa’s COVID-19 fatality rate rose to 3.7 percent during the last 28 days compared to 2.4 percent in the previous 28 days and is now well above the global average.

However, Nigeria is hopeful of maintaining a low fatality rate with the recent increase in oxygen availability in the country beginning with the repair of two oxygen plants at the National Hospital, Abuja.

“This has improved availability of oxygen for the management of critical COVID-19 cases,” said minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Nurses Decry 85% Workforce Shortfall

Meanwhile, amid the spike in COVID-19 and growing demand for nurses globally, Nigeria has only 125,000 registered nurses who are actively practicing in the country, LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt.

This is against the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation of 800,000 nurses, and indicates an 85 percent gap.

The WHO declared 2020 as an emergency year for the production, training and facilitation of nurses and midwives as part of efforts to attain health related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In an exclusive interview, the former president of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Abdulrafiu Adeniji, called for declaration of a state of emergency in the recruitment of nurses, saying the situation may get worse if government does not see the need to bridge existing gap in the nursing workforce.

He expressed concern over the impending danger in caring for the populace in the country as more nurses are retiring, and about 60 percent of the experienced nurses and midwives will be retiring in the next seven years.

According to him, nurses to patients ratio in the country is about 5-6 nurses per 1000 population.

“If there is no emergency declaration in the recruitment of nurses, then the whole country is in danger and the danger of lack of care is more than the issue of Boko Haram. The shortage is very drastic,” he said.

He also identified lack of employment as part of what is causing flight of nurses abroad where they can easily get employment, adding that high tuition fees, lack of scholarship and others are part of the factors militating against the nursing profession in the country.

“There is a need for government to declare a state of emergency so that whenever nurses are trained, they will be absorbed into the system. Many nurses are roaming the streets and no government is paying tuition, no government is paying allowance or giving scholarship when it comes to the area of nursing practice. So if government can assist by providing all these things, more nurses will be produced.

“Not only producing them, they must also take them up by employing at the federal, state and local government levels. Presently, nursing tuition is very high, so as you are employing them, they are going out, apart from going outside the country, even within the country.

“There are many nurses that are not employed and this is actually causing their departure from the country, he said.