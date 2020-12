BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja; OBINNA

OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki And ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Nigeria has recorded an increase in COV- ID-19 infection in the past two weeks, with 8,652 confirmed cases from December 1st to 17th.

The same period in November (November 1st -17th) the country recorded 2,604 cases. This indicates an increase of 6,048, which is over 200 per cent. The increase, some health experts fear, may get worse as many Nigerians do not comply with the measures introduced by relevant authorities to contain the spread of the disease.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalled that the

federal government, through the Presiden- tial Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 with the Federal Ministry of Health, had instituted several measures to contain the spread of the disease and protect the health of Nigerians.These measures include an initial lock- down of non-essential activities, closure of schools, a ban on international flights etc.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Con- trol (NCDC) has also issued guidelines and

stressed the need for adherence to non-phar- maceutical measures, being the best and cheapest option in the absence of vaccine.

However, Nigeria is likely to witness an- other phase of the pandemic, giving the recent increase in the number of confirmed cas- es across the country.

Nigerians are therefore worried that an- other lock down may be inevitable.

These fears are also coming from happen- ings in some states, which may eventually re- sult in another lock down.

For instance, the Akwa Ibom State Govern- ment has cancelled all events requiring large crowds during the yuletide and new year cel- ebration as new wave of COVID-19 reveals 48 new cases.

The state which had earlier recorded zero

positive case status has therefore wowed to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in all parts of the state. In a press briefing tagged “second wave of COVID-19: need for strict compliance with guidelines and protocols, in Uyo yesterday, Secretary to State Government and chair- man of the COVID-19 Management Com- mittee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem cautioned residents against any act that may lead to another lockdown.Ekuwem emphasized that large political meetings are discouraged until the current spike of COVID-19 infections is reduced.

According to him, religious leaders must

adhere strictly to the guidelines and proto- cols for programmes as developed by the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) and submitted to government.

Also, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Ad- amawa State has directed public and private schools in the state to end the first term on Dec. 18 and go on vacation immediately.

This is contained in a statement issued by his press secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosik- ou, yesterday in Yola.

“This is to allow school children go home

early for the Christmas and New Year cele- brations.

“The schools are to resume for the second term on Jan. 11, 2021,” the governor said, adding that the directive should be strictly adhered to by school managers.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David

Umahi, has directed that henceforth, all reli- gious worship centres must be restricted to a maximum period of two hours following the second wave of the corona virus pandemic in the country.

Briefing journalists at the new Govern- ment House Abakaliki, Chief Umahi said

apart from the restriction of religious wor- ship, all large gatherings are also banned in the state.

The Ebonyi State Governor who direct- ed the State Deputy Governor, Barr Kelechi

Igwe and the State COVID-19 team to ensure massive sensitization and public enlighten- ment campaign to get the people to embrace the COVID-19 protocols as that would help the state not to record any case in the second wave of the pandemic.

Also, as the second wave of COVID 19 pan- demic continues lately, Sokoto State gover- nor, Amimu Waziri Tambuwal yesterday an- nounced his decision to go on self-isolation.

The decision, according to Tambuwal, was because of his closed contacts with some per- sons lately, who have however been tested positive to COVID 19.

Tambuwal who handed over all official en- gagements to his deputy, Hon Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya, as stated by his statement on December 17, 2020 further advised all and sundry to observe COVID 19 protocols.Making this known in a statement he per- sonally signed, he promised to make his re- sult known after undergoing tests as pre- scribed by the NCDC.

Meanwhile, the chairman, FCT chapter of

the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Kilani Jelili, said another lock down may be inevitable unless Nigerians comply with the COVID-19 restrictions.

He regretted that many Nigerians do not

comply with the measures. “It’s just that

many of us are not really complying and

some people are still doubting, even high- ly placed people are still not convinced that there is COVID 19. Yes, we are happy that maybe our weather is a bit helping us, but we should not let our guard down because the second may be more dangerous than the first one because the strain may be now more dangerous.