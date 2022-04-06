Nigeria has recorded the first successful Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy, a minimally invasive surgery procedure used to remove a patient’s cancerous prostate.

The surgery, carried out by Reddington Hospital Group, Lagos, was the first in Sub-Saharan Africa.

A consultant Urological and Robotic Surgeon and clinical, Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme, the lead surgeon for Urology at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Wales, United Kingdom, collaborated with the Reddington Hospital on the project.

Ekwueme said prostate cancer is more prevalent among blacks than Caucasians even though figures show higher rates in Europe and the Americas due to high rate of testing, adding that, “Prostate cancer is the number one killer among Nigerian men followed by breasts cancer for women. Hypothetically, there is one male suffering from prostate cancer in nine out of 10 homes in Nigeria.”

The surgeon said the collaboration with Reddington Hospital will reduce medical tourism and capital flight as the hospital has the cutting edge medical technology for Laparoscopic radical prostatectomy which is cheaper than robotic surgery but gives equal result.

He disclosed that conversation is ongoing with the Reddington Hospital to fully maximise the medical equipment and expertise in the hospital to establish a prostate cancer and diagnostic facility at the hospital.

“It cost as much as 30,000 Pounds Sterling for one session of Laparoscopic radical prostatectomy in the United Kingdom and majority of Nigerian men have been my patient. This does not include the cost for flight for the patient and accompanying family member(s) and accommodation. This is a far cry from an equivalent of 1,000 Pounds Sterling charged in Nigeria for the prostate surgery,” he explained.

Ekwueme revealed that a prostate cancer patient duly operated will not lose his erection and can function very well with his spouse, while urging men above 40 to go for regular test to know their prostate-specific antigen level as early detection will ensure survival of the patient.

Meanwhile, the patient, an elderly man (names withheld) who went through the Laparoscopic radical prostatectomy said he was highly elated at the success of the surgery, adding that he could walk, eat immediately and he is feeling very well.

“Though I have the resources to go abroad for this surgery but I came to Reddington Hospital on recommendation and I am very satisfied,” the patient stated.