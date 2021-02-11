By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Nigeria-international Italian based reggae export, Kingsley Eno Osagie, popularly known as Winning Jah is in a joyous mood as his album “Africa Inside Me” ranked 14th position on Top Reggae Albums on iTunes beating Shaggy, Sean Paul, UB40, Majek Fashek and others.

Jah who is one of the most respected reggae musicians Nigeria and Africa can boast of had worked with Alpha Blondy, Tiken Jah Fakoly, Petit Denis and others.

The late Majek Fashek who is on 16th on the list is another Nigerian representing on the top reggae list even in death.

Also, “Happy Birthday” remix by Evi Edna Ogholi featuring vocal backup from Winning Jah, peaked 34th position on United Arab Emirate Itunes.

Winning Jah who had collaboration with “Baba Sissoko” had previously won the famous “Johnplayers” award as the first Reggae group to win reggae award in Nigeria for best new act, in the 80’s.

His chat topping song “Now I Know features Stephen Marley, the son of late Bob Marley.” The reggae icon, who is among the few still waxing strong in the genre is the only one still pushing the genre in the international market.

He has continue to groom lots of upcoming Nigeria reggae musicians who are doing very well in the genre.

The iTunes chart is strictly based on sales.