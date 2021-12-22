The federal government yesterday reinstated Emirates Airline’s daily schedule to Nigeria after the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) offered Nigeria’s Air Peace Airlines daily slots to Dubai airports.

LEADERSHIP reports that the minister of aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika and director-general, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu had restricted Emirates to just one weekly flight to Abuja after discussions broke down over restricting Nigerian flag carrier Air Peace to just one flight to Sharjah.

In response, Emirates withdrew flight services from Nigeria which led to a diplomatic row between the two countries.

However, in a letter signed by Musa Nuhu, director-general, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), addressed to the country manager, Emirates Airlines, the NCAA DG said the minister has reinstated Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule.

The letter reads, “following the further consultations with various stakeholders and the letter from Dubai CAA with reference number DCAA/ASA/N-3/016 dated 17th December 2021 offering Air Peace Airlines daily slots to Dubai airports, I wish to inform you the reinstatement of the ministerial approval of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule.”

He noted that the approval is predicted in compliance with the Dubai Travel Protocol as released by Dubai airports on Friday 26th November 2021 as it affects travellers travelling from Nigeria to UAE.

