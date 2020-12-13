Professor Umar Danbatta is the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). In this interview with CHIMA AKWAJA, he spoke on the ZIK’s prize bestowed on him recently, the milestones achieved in the last five years by the commission and its plans for the telecommunications industry. Excerpt:

What is the impact of the ZIK’s award on your role in the telecommunications sector?

As you are aware, I was honoured with the ZIK Prize award in the professional leadership category. We were two that received the award. The other person is a banker. The reasons I was considered for the award, according to the organisers, was that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) succeeded in raising the bar in the telecommunications industry.

They said we’ve been able to raise the broadband penetration from about six per cent in 2015 to 45.93 per cent as at October 2020. They talked about how we have empowered the telecoms consumers. They noted our efforts on the protection of the consumers against unsolicited Short Message Service (SMS) and providing them a toll-free number they can use to complain. So, when services are being provided to over 207 million subscribers, of course, complaints are expected.

In fact, they are normal. We have an excellent consumer resolution mechanism in place, which is working well. The response time to complaints can be shorter, like the 622 number that is on 24-hours to resolve issues. The ZIK prize for leadership made me humbler and it’s dedicated to the telecommunications sector, subscribers, the management and board of NCC, and the media. They have all played huge roles in these last six years.

I also acknowledge the confidence reposed on me by President Muhammadu Buhari, who appointed me in 2015, and re-appointed me in 2020 after a strong recommendation by the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami. So, recognition of this nature comes with a lot of expectations. It calls for more responsibilities, dedication and commitment to the service of the country, and Nigerians, who have shown remarkable confidence in what we are doing despite the challenges.

From about 100 million subscribers in 2015 to over 200 million now, it shows that on a daily basis, Nigerians are subscribing to telecoms services. And, I think there are expectations from telecoms subscribers, who want value for their money. They want the NCC to address the issue of data depletion. We have seen data prices coming down reasonably well.

We have done a benchmark, and found out that the cost of one gigabyte of data has come down to about N500, which is more than 50 per cent at the beginning of 2020. Remember, we have a target of N390 to one gigabit by the year 2025, and we are almost there. The N390 is what is in the New National Broadband Plan, NNBP 2020- 2025. We need to do a cost-based study because it is much more scientific.

This is a good sign, and I am sure many subscribers of data services will appreciate it. However, this reduction in data cost by about 50 per cent, has not addressed the issue of depletion. So, we need to put up another measure to get to the bottom of data depletion. The NCC is going to take a strong regulatory action to ensure that subscribers to data services are not shortchanged. We have instituted forensic audit of data and conducted an audit on the cost of SMS.

We believe that by the time this audit is completed, perhaps, that will give us a comprehensive view of what is happening in the data sub-sector. I am looking up to the time I will be able to address Nigerians that data prices and depletion challenges have been resolved.

The telecom industry is grappling with inadequate broadband infrastructure, what is NCC doing about it?

Another issue the award expects us to address going forward is infrastructure deficit. We still have clusters of access gaps in unserved and underserved areas of the country. The locals are simply not enjoying the services that are obtainable in the urban areas. I have often said that connectivity is key to our development. So, we need to act quickly in accordance with the policy of the government that targets about 120,000km of fibre deployed in the next four years.

So far, we have 54,000km of fibre deployed. We still have more work to do especially in underserved and unserved areas. So, the sooner we get this done, the better telecommunications services become in the country. It has to be pervasive and accessible to all Nigerians, irrespective of where they are residing. We need to also shorten the response time to complaints. The current 24-hours for me is a bit too long. I think NCC should be able to reduce the response time to complaints as fast as possible.

We need to again improve on the quality of services. Though it’s improving, the statistics are there to buttress these facts, but only adequate infrastructure can address the multitude of complaints in that area. A lot of actions must be taken around deployment of infrastructure, especially broadband. This will enable us to solve the problems of congestion, and ensure the right speed is attained. Speed is very important. This is the reason the NNBP 2020-2025 provided 25mbps in urban areas and 10mbps in rural areas by 2025.You will also recall that the broadband penetration is expected to move from 45.93 per cent to 70 per cent by 2025. We believe that if we can deploy the necessary infrastructure, we should be able to go beyond 60 per cent at the end of 2023. I think these targets are in sync with the expectations of Nigerians.

What volume of Base Transceiver Stations (masts) do we require?

Well, we know the number of telecoms masts that we have. We had an access cluster gap of 217, where some 40 million Nigerians reside without access to telecoms services as a result of the gap in infrastructure. However, that number has gone down by more than 50 per cent. So, we have about 114 access gaps to be addressed, affecting about 30 million. The number has gone down by 10 million over a period of five and half years, but we could have done better by ensuring that we reduced it more, say to about 20 million.

The access cluster gaps are concentrated in some specific areas, from a little under 50,000 masts, which cut across 2G, 3G, and 4G because of co-location. So, the unique number of masts in the country is currently about 50,000. Nigeria will need about 150, 000 BTS to ensure services are expanded. The infrastructure in this country is predominantly wireless, at more than 80 per cent.

But there is a limitation in wireless infrastructure, which include lack of speed and volume, but we need to bridge these identified challenges by laying fibre infrastructure to even connect BTS. By doing that, we boost speed and telecom service traffic. So, we need the mast on one hand, then fixed infrastructure (fibre) on the other. But because fibre is inadequate, there is no way we can move the huge capacity of data in Lagos, which is close to 40 Terabytes into the hinterland.

Part of the move we need to make to bring down the cost of data is to move these capacities at the landing points into every part of the country. By 2025, we may be able to buy data cheaper than the projected N390/Gb. All the indications are there.

In boosting the broadband services, which role will the recently licensed Communication Satellites play?

There are terrains in this country, where we do not have fixed infrastructure, so you rely on satellites to reach those places. This is not peculiar to Nigeria. Communication satellites infrastructure is still very relevant, and we are creating licenses to communication satellite providers to augment the mobile and fixed infrastructure that we have. The communication satellite operators have added beauty to the competition in the industry because their services are cheaper. We are not launching satellites into space, that’s not within our jurisdiction. Our focus is communication satellite and usage in the country, which is part of our jurisdiction as empowered by the National Communications Act 2003.

How much investment does Nigeria need to boost broadband infrastructure?

When the Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) were licensed, they came up with a capital expenditure (capex) of about N200 billion. Analysis on it has been done. When you add the last licensee for the North Central zone, that will give you about N260 billion. However, I must say those were projections made before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the deterioration of the exchange rate.

When we calculated the counterpart funding, we came out with about N65 billion. So, all in all, we are looking at about N300 billion over a period of four years. But that has changed because of the pandemic. COVID-19 has necessitated a review of the projections, though they are still good. We have embarked on the review of the InfraCo project, which however, has been completed. I wouldn’t want to preempt the federal government on what is on the review, we will leave it to them. It stated in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 (NNBP), that between $4 billion and $5 billion will be needed, but that is for the implementation of the entire plan, which goes beyond infrastructure; but we need to sit down and examine what component of the broadband that the plan that will cover.

Looking at the Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) of NCC, what are your expectations going forward?

The Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) is an action plan peculiar to the NCC. It was designed to span a period of over five years (2015-2020). We are working on the next plan, SVP II, which has some of the items from the first plan. The first step we are taking is to unveil another plan that will guide us going forward for the next five years (2021- 2025). One of the things we were able to accomplish was broadband penetration, where we surpassed 30 per cent penetration.

There are so many things to be done in the sector. If there is no plan, we may not be able to do those things we planned for the sector. 2021 will see the unveiling of the SVP II and we shall invite all the critical stakeholders for their contributions. So, lots of activities will be implemented in the New Year to transform the digital economy agenda of the federal government. NCC, in 2021 will be very important to the country’s digital agenda.

Nigerians are waiting for the 5G services, when will the review process be over?

It is our responsibility to advise the government when a new technology emerges because we are trained to be able to do that, which has been the tradition since the emergence of 2G, 3G and 4G. All these were preceded by trials. Maybe, these first sets of technologies did not generate so much controversies like 5G. All the controversies surrounding it have been addressed by NCC. Secondly, on the date for commercial launch in Nigeria, I will say that after taking all the precautionary measures that we need to take, including trials, which we have done in six locations across the country because of the terrain, characteristics of signals in Enugu may be different from signals from the South West or even in the Northern part of the country because of so many factors.

We have conducted trials and the report has gone to the federal government. I can assure you that soonest, the federal government will make a pronouncement as to when 5G will be fully deployed in Nigeria. Government is serious about 5G because there is an Industry Working Group (IWG) that will come up with policies that govern roll-out of 5G. So, without a policy to regulate the commercial launch of the technology, it will be difficult to grant licenses and give a roll-out date.