The deputy head of mission, Russia Embassy, Ambassador Valery Shaposhnikov has decried that the trade volume between Nigeria and Russia is still low, and stressed the need for Nigerian agro-food export to meet international standards.

This is even as the envoy said the trade volume between both nations is $600 million.

Shaposhnikov who disclosed this during the formal inauguration of the Nigeria-Russia Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (NRCCI) harped on the need to improve the trade volume between both nations.

He noted that his country is interested in buying agro-food exports from Nigeria.

According to him, “We do supply fertiliser and machines to Nigeria and we are buying from Nigeria too, but the agro-food and other products need to be very good and also meet international standards for the trade volume to rise.

“We want Nigeria to produce more and we want them to be of high quality too.”

On his part, the chairman of Nigeria – Russia Chamber of Commerce Dr Obiora Okonkwo, said the federal government and the Russian Federation have established the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry to boost the economic relations between both countries.

He said the principal objectives of NRCCI include promoting commerce, industry, trade, and ancillary services, foster, advance and protect commercial, industrial, trade, and professional enterprises and, without limitation, other activities and business undertakings of all kinds in the locality and elsewhere.

According to him, “NRCCI also aims to study, promote, protect and extend industrial and commercial relations between individuals, firms, companies, corporations, institutions and associations of Nigeria and Russia as well as provide Nigerian and Russian businesses with a forum for contacts, discussion of common interest, information, advice, and collation of ideas for the improvement of economic and business interests.

“We will further promote, organize and participate in seminars, conferences, and trade missions between our two countries as well as liaise with other Chambers of Commerce and bodies for the advancements of trade and commerce.”