Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) have agreed to strengthen their partnership on the fight against trafficking of illicit drugs.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said this was the highpoint of discussions between the chairman/chief executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) and a representative of GDNC, Colonel Naser Hajid Al Otaibi, in Abuja.

While welcoming the Saudi official, Marwa expressed appreciation for the support received from the Saudi authorities in the past.

He said, “Considering the need for an enduring partnership, we propose a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two agencies in combating trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and its precursors to GDNC for consideration and signing just like we recently did with Drug Law Enforcement Agency, in the Gambia.”

He said Nigeria takes the war against drug abuse and trafficking very seriously and that explains why President Muhammadu Buhari has been supporting the NDLEA to actualise its mandate and mission.

The NDLEA boss asked the Saudi government for support especially in the areas of technical assistance and donation of equipment such as scanners, forensic laboratory and rehabilitation centres.

Earlier, Otaibi extended an open invitation to Marwa to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to deepen discussions on various aspects of effective collaboration between the NDLEA and the GDNC, an invitation the NDLEA chairman accepted with the hope that such will provide the opportunity to sign the MoU on the partnership between the two anti-narcotic agencies.