Federal commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said Nigeria’s migration policy will soon be reviewed.

She said migrants are a remarkable engine for growth as they account for more than 250 million around the world, which make up three per cent of global population and contribute 10 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, the commission said “Nigeria remains a country of origin, a country of transit and a country of destination, hence, the country is not against migration.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim posited that Nigeria is in dire need of a migration policy that works for everybody and to this end, the agency’s team and that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be in South Africa to meet with other global stakeholders to discuss how to strengthen labour migration policies.

She noted that the last review was done in 2015 and NCFRMI being the lead agency for migration for the government, “we are the custodians of the migration policy. It is about to undergo a review.”

The first joint Migration Dialogue with the Civil Society Day was conducted in collaboration with the CSONetMADE and IOM. This was in recognition of the role played by the civil society organisations as key stakeholders in migration management. The event was well-attended and discourse was on areas to strengthen the migration policy which had an Implementation plan and a workplan.

The federal commissioner recognised and appreciated stakeholders that are managing migration in Nigeria. She said “we have a lot of partners too, international partners like the Swiss Government through the SDC, IOM, especially repatriations and readmission, reintegration, rehabilitation and then resettlement, and also the European Union (EU), and they support us in managing migration challenges and in the effective implementation of our Migration Policy.

“As a country, one of our key challenges is Irregular migration, So, we are not against migration as a country, we just want to have a migration policy that works for everybody”.

During the commemoration of the International Day for Migrants recently, the commissioner said her commission has successfully supported the repatriation and reintegration of stranded Nigerian nationals from Libya and other countries throughout the years.

“We are stepping up our efforts to provide long-term solutions to those in need. Nigeria provides a welcoming environment for refugees, as we now host about 73,000 refugees of different countries. We are dedicated to facilitating the safe repatriation of Nigerian refugees who voluntarily desire to be repatriated and are presently seeking asylum in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

She solicited for a collective support in the ability to gather and analyse reliable data on migration; ensure evidenced-based and coordinated response; develop targeted communication tools; strengthen governance of migration for safe, orderly and regular migration; enhance the provision of accurate and timely information at all stages of migration and improve the migration coordination mechanism at the National, State and Local government levels.