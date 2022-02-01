Former youth leader of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) and North East zonal coordinator of All Progressives Congress Aspirants Forum, Hon Abdulhameed Dankyarko has advocated the use of advanced technology in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

Dankyarko said Nigeria can leverage on the drone technology and citizen information cloud to isolate criminals and bring them to justice.

Speaking in Abuja, he tasked Nigerian youths to go beyond the not-too-young-to-run law and engage in active politics to bring about desired change.

Dankyarko noted that this will enable Nigerian youths to make useful contributions to nation development through modern and innovative ideas and knowledge towards political stability and national development.

While lamenting the setback brought by the insecurity, he added that majority of the unemployed youth which Nigeria should harness their skills, knowledge and innovations to bring about useful development were recruited by terrorists and some bad politicians to destabilise the country.

Dankyarko said that the federal government must improve investment in education, agriculture, business environment and reserve more seats for younger people in elective positions to enable them to inject fresh ideas in nation-building.

He said, “Our leaders said we are the leaders of tomorrow but up till now, they have been riding on us and refusing to do the right thing, leaders must give us an opportunity to contribute our quota to national development.

“I believe the government can use drones for effective surveillance and the national identity management platform to monitor communication and identify criminals in order to improve their fight against insecurity and insurgency.”

