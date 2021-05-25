Nigeria is several counts away from making the ranks of top educational systems.

Countries like Singapore, Finland, Korea, China, Canada, Netherlands and the UK rank as countries with the best system of education and the reason for that is not far-fetched.

These countries use creative education which allows students exercise their independent form of imagination and critical thinking, making them take practical and out-of-box perspectives at finding solutions to problems, coupled with systems that allow divergent approaches to learning.

According to Founder, Creat Naija, Lekan Dauda, “Over the years, the Nigerian educational system has built a reputation in producing robots who have no knowledge in handling practical systems. This explains why mainstream and emerging industries are discrediting certificates emerging from the system.”

“You will agree that most of the problems we currently have in our country (which this is part of) is a result of indecisions and wrong decisions we made in the past. Several countries have modified their learning systems while we want to be onlookers,” he added.

Our system of education does not cater for kids in primary and secondary schools who are treading the path to creative careers, says Dauda, while adding that, “Everyone knows what they want to become in primary school and starts to get confused as they grow.

“The system of education in use was tailored to serve what industries of the 19th century needed; literacy.”

The founder said what Nigeria needs now is creativity, the ability to transcend traditional ways of thinking and create original ideas, suggesting

review of the curriculum.

In response, the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said the ministry has embarked on a comprehensive review of curriculum across the three tiers of education system to make it responsive to changing demands of the work place and in pursuit of its global competitiveness objective.

Adamu said though 2020 was the year of out-of-school children, 2021 and beyond shall be the year of technical, vocational and entrepreneurial education.

To give impetus to this, he notes the National Skills Council was reconstituted in 2020, under the leadership of His Excellency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with the active participation of the Private Sector led by Aliko Dangote, adding that the Council shall coordinate all interventions in ensuring that the sector meets the manpower needs of all critical segments of the national economy.

In the same vein, the senior special assistant to the Lagos state governor on Education, Ms. Adetola Salau, said the state government has launched the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM), in efforts to improve teaching, learning processes, and outcomes.

According to Salau, “The initiative is focused on curriculum design and integration, teacher engagement and training in modern STEAM pedagogy, the establishment of STEAM laboratories and cafes, and engaging students in learning and boosting extracurricular STEAM activities.”