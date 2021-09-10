The first ever Nigeria Skits Industry Awards is set to premiere on October 3, 2021.

Conceptualized as an annual event, organizers said it is modeled after the BET Awards, The Grammy and the Cannes Film Festival.

The awards which form part of the nation’s 61st In- dependence anniversary celebrates irrepressible young Nigerians who deploy their creativity in producing short, entertaining but socially relevant video contents that drive public discussion and change.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when present pandemic and grim eco- nomic reality has bred uncertainty and hopelessness, these young creatives determined to live upright lives by poking fun at the daily ironies of life have in extension not only created employment for themselves and hundreds of others but also carved out a new niche in the Nigerian entertain- ment industry.

The award to recognize their passion, creativity, determination and impact, is also aimed at creating a more structured industry that will open up more op- portunities for young peo- ple to discover and devel- op their talents, reap their deserved benefit and open doors for increased support from individuals and stake-holders.

It also aims at instituting an Industry Support En-

dowment Scheme ISES, de- tailing every aspect of the art form from finance to technical skills acquisition.

‘‘The award is planned to be biggest, loudest and far- thest reach event for the year; and one independence event that no one will forget in a long time to come un- til the next one. The practi- tioners will be in attendance in their numbers. We have seen them and their worth individually but now, on the day we bring them live un- der one roof. It will be hot. There will be surprises, huge excitement and acts and performances that will hold the audience down from curtain up till down,’’ said Vice chairman of the award board, Kolade Oyediran.