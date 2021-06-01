Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has declared that Nigeria is slowly heading to anarchy if the security of the nation is not properly checked.

Ishaku stated this at Presidential Lodge in Jalingo, the state capital when he addressed journalists on the activities marking his 6th year in office as the governor of the state.

He blamed the insecurity across the country on the formation of security architecture.

The governor said in other countries where there is true federalism, such countries always creates local, state and federal police.

“Where the local police failed, the state police comes in, where the state police failed, the federal police comes in, they complemented one another,” he said.

The governor stated that in a situation where the military of Nigeria could not wipe out insurgency is proof that the national security has failed.

“It is a disgrace if a country’s military cannot flush out insurgents, if Nigeria can go out and excel in other countries, why can’t they excel at home? We are sliding into anarchy, even a blind man can see and tell you that Nigeria is sliding,” he said.