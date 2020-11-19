By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro has advocated for a well coordinated, decentralised research and development, R&D driven national programme on dairy and livestock production to boost the nation’s foreign exchange.

According to Professor Bogoro, Nigeria presently spends a whooping sum of $1.3 billion annually on importation of powdered milk that are being reconstituted into various products.

Professor Bogoro spoke as keynote presenter at the 9th Joint Annual meeting of Animal Science Association of Nigeria, ASAN and Nigerian Institute of Animal Science, NIAS, which opened in Abuja, Tuesday .

The TETFUND boss who spoke on the theme ‘Reclaiming Nigeria’s Laggard Livestock Subsector: A Modern Dairy Value Chain In Perspectives’, noted that available statistics indicate that Nigeria produces 526,000 litres of dairy products as against the demand for about 1.2 million litres per annum.

The solution to this he said is to mount a sustainable campaign for the production of dairy products using the intervention of R&D to improve the dairy value chain and save a lot of revenue for the country.

Professor Bogoro challenged Food Scientists to explore the use of milk and milk derivatives to enhance the quality of our national diets, meals and recipes.

“There exists nowadays biotechnologies and digital solutions that can fast track the development of the Nigeria’s dairy sector towards being globally competitive,” he posited.