The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has told the United Nations (UN) that Nigeria, like many other countries, has suffered from the damaging effects of corruption.

The country, Bawa noted, has lost billions of dollars to foreign tax havens, stolen and expatriated by corrupt leaders and their foreign accomplices including multinational companies.

The EFCC boss said this at a Special Session on The United Nations (UN) General Assembly on “Challenges and Measures To Prevent and Combat Corruption and Strengthen International Cooperation,” held at the General Assembly Hall in New York, United States on Wednesday.

“Corruption across national borders has huge negative impacts on the stability, peace, and economic prospects of millions, particularly in developing countries. Corruption remains one of the most pervasive and daunting challenges facing humanity. It deprives national Governments of resources needed for sustainable development and facilitates illicit financial flows (IFFs) from developing economies to developed Countries thus, weakening states’ ability to deliver developmental expectations targeted at women and youths,” he said.

He also called for the simplification of evidentiary requirements and other mutual legal assistance procedures to seize, confiscate and repatriate proceeds of corruption, as appropriate, to enhance international cooperation for timely recovery and return of assets.

He however, assured the UN that Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, has made the fight against corruption one of the cardinal objectives of the administration. He noted that CSOs, NGOs and whistle blowers are encouraged to join the fight against corruption and contribute their quota in that regard, adding that one instance of such whistle blowing led to the recovery of $43 million.

“Public corruption is being exposed by the day and several Politically Exposed Persons have been and are being prosecuted and divested of their illicit assets. We have been engaging with International Law Enforcement Agencies around the world and some of the collaboration has led to the recovery and repatriation of stolen funds includingthe recent return of the 4.2million Pounds by the UK Government that was stolen from Nigeria by a former Governor,” Bawa said.

He said further that “Procurement processes have been strengthened and activities of the Gate Keepers are being monitored through the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering to serve as deterrence to the stealing of public funds. Policies have been introduced to mitigate revenue leakages including the development of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS).”

He called for multifaceted approach in addressing illicit financial flows as recommended by the High Level Panel Report on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Agenda (FACTI Panel). The Report provides paths to financial integrity for sustainable development.

Meanwhile the EFCC is set to investigate bank managing directors, deputy managing directors and executive directors.

This follows the decision of the executive chairman of the commission Abdulrasheed Bawa to demand for the assets declaration forms filed by bankers beginning from June 1, 2021.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that the EFCC has demanded for the assets declaration forms of the executive management of all banks in the country.

The request for the assets declaration forms of the top executives of banks is contained in a letter to the managing directors of the banks dated June 1, 2021.

Listed among the officers whose assets declaration forms are expected by the Commission are managing directors, deputy managing directors and executive directors of all the banks.

The request is pursuant to the Bank Employees, Etc. (Declaration of Assets) Act, 1986, which mandates bankers to declare assets upon employment and annually thereafter.

Violators of the law risk imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.

Recall that within the week, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) called for the publication of assets declared by public and civil servants by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to curb corruption in the public sector.

Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, during a meeting with the chairman and board members of CCB, said the secrecy that surrounds asset declarations by public and civil servants was aiding corruption.

He said, “Publicising asset declaration will assist the whistle-blowing policy and our work. We have not been able to take full advantage of asset declaration because of the opacity around it. If somebody lied about his or her assets, he or she can be found out by just the opening of the page where it has been published.

“I want to encourage the CCB to push for that because the public will help us to do our work. They will tell us who owns what assets and whether it is proportionate to their earnings.”

Owasanoye also said the secrecy surrounding asset declarations had added to the problem of insecurity and underdevelopment facing the nation.

He encouraged the CCB to move to review and revise the Assets Declaration Form to include information that could help trace assets such as BVN and new forms of investments such as cryptocurrency.

Prof. Owasanoye also urged CCB to start digital declaration of assets as against the old manual declaration method, saying that it would help in the easy tracing and analysis of assets as well as enable CCB to furnish government with information on the lifestyles of both public and civil servants.