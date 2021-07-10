The Director General, National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency, Kaduna, Dr. Umar Albarka Hassan, has said the economic diversification effort is targeting 112 local government areas in 18 states in the country through Airborne Geophysical Survey (AGS).

He spoke at the Government House in Minna when he led a sensitisation team on AGS to Niger state preparatory to the survey.

He said the AGS is a World Bank assisted project under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to diversify the economy leveraging on the minerals sector.

Dr. Hassan disclosed that the survey is aimed at acquiring more details on geology and mineral potentials of the selected local government areas, saying the exercise would facilitate accurate location of mineral resources and stimulate investments leading to increased economic activities in the respective states to be surveyed as desired by President Muhammadu Buhari.