Nigeria could rank fifth among fibre optic cable producing countries on African continent next year.

This, according to the managing director of Coleman Wires and Cables, Mr. George Onafowokan, who disclosed that the manufacturing of fibre optic cables by his firm would place Nigeria in the fifth position in Africa.

Speaking on the production of the cables that will begin in January 2022, he said, this would serve Telecommunication, Oil & Gas and some other sectors.

Onafowokan said:“it will make Nigeria to be the fifth in the production of cables in Africa. The key impact of this is that we will meet up with the local supply and demand of fibre optic cables and for us, this is a game changer for the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This, he stressed, was in line with the federal government and NCC drive to have a localised fibre optic manufacturer in country, promising that, the commercial production of fibre optic cables will start from January 2022, providing fibre optic cables in 48, 96,144 up to 288 fibres in country.

According to him, this plant and the technical know-how are being done in partnership with the largest fibre optic producer in the world Corning Inc., who are the biggest and largest producers of fibre in the world.

“For nearly 170 years, corning has combined its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramics science, and optical physics with deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop life-changing innovations and products. The installed capacity of this Coleman’s fibre optic factory ranges from 100,000km to 150,000km of fibre cables annually,” he pointed out.

He added that, “over $1 million has been invested in testing equipment to ensure that quality is delivered in a first-class manner to our customer. 80 per cent of our machines has already been delivered at the factory ready for production as shown in the pictures in this letter.”

ADVERTISEMENT