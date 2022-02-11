Nigeria has called for a radical change in the development programmes of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to enable it tackle the rising incidence of poverty and social disruptions in Africa.

This was the crux of an address by the minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, when he received a delegation of the France candidate for the office of the secretary-general of the ILO, Muriel Penicaud, who came to request for Nigeria’s support in the election.

Muriel was accompanied by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuel Blatmann, secretary-general of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Emmanuel Ugboaja, first deputy president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Tommy Edwin and Celine Oni representing NECA among others.

The minister compared the current effort of the ILO in tackling development challenges in Africa to a drop in the ocean and called for a drastic intervention to mobilise donor agencies and institutions to the root of the prevailing social upheaval on the continent.

He said, “There is a scourge of massive unemployment and under-employment. So far, the intervention of the ILO in this direction is like a drop of water in the ocean. We need ILO to assist mobilise global donor agencies so we can effectively tackle this.

“There is every need for the ILO to be on the ground as you said. When you talk about child labour, it revolves around income. Low income makes families push out their children to the farms, to hawk in the streets. So, we are talking about poverty. The ILO is in the best position to assist developing countries like ours create a system to reduce poverty.

“Our social security system is poor and for the ILO to make meaningful intervention, it needs to shape up and align with other global agencies for an impactful assistance.

“Yes, recently, there was a joint effort by the ILO, the UNICEF and Global Fund towards social security, social assistance and the rest of it all. But I looked at the funds being talked about, again, it was a drop of water in the ocean,” he said.

Ngige said negative growth indices were worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic but stated that Nigeria was leaving no stone unturned in the path of progress.

“Inequality has been made worse by COVID-19 scourge, which has displaced many working persons, especially in the informal sector, those who earn their living by working daily.

The majority of the population in Africa abound in this bracket and when you talk about Africa, Nigeria takes 60 percent of whatever you are talking about,” he said.

Earlier, Penicaud said she was contesting to lead the ILO to bring about a new “tripartism of multi-country inclusion” so as to “bring the ILO to the ground, to change life for the people.”

She said her experience over the years in the ILO had prepared her adequately for the job, with her focus also on mobilization of social partners for social inclusion and protection against extreme poverty, child labour among others, in order to “show the world that something is changing for the best.”